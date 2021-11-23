Complete game gives Washington second road tournament win

Tuesday night was what the Washington men’s basketball team needed.
A new career-high from graduate student guard Terrell Brown Jr. helped the Huskies (4-2) put together their most poised game of the season Tuesday night, winning 87-76. UW shot it's best of the first six games so far, going 58.3% from the field and 45.5% from three.
Winning by an 11 point margin and looking in control on both sides of the ball, Tuesday was just a good road win for the team needing a spark.
From tipoff to the final minutes, the Huskies held together a composed offense driven by another standout night from Brown Jr, who ended the night with a new career-high in total points and field goals. He scored 32 points and made 13 shots from the field.
Although its large lead shrunk for a small moment in the second half, Washington had its most dominant and comfortable offensive flow of the season. Washington defended South Dakota State’s attempts from deep, shutting down the team which entered the night on an offensive hot streak.
The Jackrabbits (5-2) never got a lead and shot over 10% less than the Huskies from the field and deep.
Senior forward Emmitt Matthews Jr., who added 13 points Tuesday, capped off the successful night with a dunk, lighting up an already-excited UW bench.
Hoping to ride the recent wins on the road, Washington picks back up for its third game in three days less than 24 hours from Tuesday’s game. Tip off against Nevada is set for Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 4 p.m.
