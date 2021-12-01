UW athletics sees first COVID-19 issues of season with postponement of men’s basketball game

The Washington men’s basketball team won’t begin its conference season as planned after "COVID-19 protocols" within the program led to the postponement of Thursday’s game, UW athletics announced Wednesday evening.
The Pac-12 conference will work to reschedule the game with No. 11 Arizona for later in the season, rather than count it as a forfeit.
Tuesday's media availability with head coach Mike Hopkins was held over Zoom for the first time of the season, possibly giving context to the COVID-19 issues that may have been developing throughout the week.
The game is the first Washington athletics event to be postponed due to COVID-19 issues in fall 2021.
Washington would have jumped into possibly the hardest start to the conference season possible Thursday, with games against No. 11 Arizona, No. 3 Gonzaga, and No. 5 UCLA all lined up for the next two weeks.
The upcoming schedule may change depending on how the COVID-19 issues play out, but so far, the Huskies (4-4) will pick up Saturday, Dec. 5 to take on No. 5 UCLA at Alaska Airlines Arena at noon.
Reach Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash
