Brown Jr. continues his lead as UW preps for Arizona schools

Like Washington men’s basketball head coach Mike Hopkins has said, it's not just what Terrell Brown Jr. has done during the 2021-22 season so far — it’s how consistently he’s done it.
It’s been a big season for the Pac-12’s leading scorer, Brown Jr., who has a seemingly endless list of awards, rankings, and stats to show for the season — and he doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.
“He’s all about winning,” Hopkins said. “And he’s going to do everything it takes. If he has to get 19 assists and that’s going to be part of the game to win, if he’s going to have to get 50 points, he’s gonna do it.”
While Hopkins’ numbers might usually be far-fetched for a college guard, they aren’t that unthinkable for Brown Jr.
This season, Brown Jr. has recorded 30-plus points in four games, with the most recent during Washington’s loss to Stanford. The graduate transfer leads the Pac-12 in scoring with a 22 points per game average, with UCLA’s Johnny Juzang his next closest challenger at 17.8.
Brown Jr. also tops the conference in the only category Washington leads as a team: steals. He has averaged 2.5 steals per game, with senior guard Jamal Bey ranked as well with 1.5.
Despite opponents catching on quickly to Washington’s offense strategy, which often consists of getting the ball to Brown Jr., nothing has changed for the graduate transfer guard.
The UW offense runs through Brown Jr.’s quick drives into the paint. He leads the team from the field with a 46% shooting percentage, and from the free throw line, where he’s 75.9% from the stripe.
Luckily for the Huskies (12-9, 7-4 Pac-12), Brown Jr. is ready to keep putting up 20-plus point games.
When asked about his stamina, and whether he gets tired from being on the court for more than 30 minutes per game, Brown Jr. was quick to clarify otherwise.
“Nah, I really don’t,” Brown Jr. said. “I just find that extra energy; I know the team depends on me to get stops, to score, and to lead –– keep leading.”
For much of the season it’s looked like Brown Jr. will just go on forever, and UW will need him as they prepare to enter a difficult chunk of the conference schedule.
This week will mark the first time Washington takes on Arizona State this season, and the second time it plays Arizona. Last time out against No. 4 Arizona, UW scored its second-most points of the season in a 95-79 loss.
Arizona leads the Pac-12 standings, with Washington sitting at sixth and Arizona State trails in ninth. The rival schools played each other earlier this week, and No. 4 Arizona won by 12 points.
Daejon Davis, who has been a regular starter this season, will likely be out this week as doctors continue to evaluate a shoulder injury he suffered during the game against Stanford.
UW and ASU tip off for the only time this season Thursday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. at Alaska Airlines Arena.
Reach Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash.
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.