Brown Jr. stars as Washington outlasts Colorado

Another big night from the Washington men’s basketball team’s long time leading scorer graduate transfer Terrell Brown Jr. lifted UW to a 60-58 victory over the Buffaloes.
“I think the biggest thing is learning how to win close games,” Brown Jr. said. “Earlier in the season, we lost a lot of close games. There are ways to learn and lessons to be taught and I think we’re just learning how to win close games.”
Taking off on a spree in the second, the Huskies (10-8, 5-3 Pac-12) started the second half 8-of-14 from the field. In that same period, the Buffaloes (13-7, 5-5 Pac-12) shot 1-of-10. Along with Brown Jr.’s reliable scoring, UW found an offensive punch through Emmitt Matthews Jr. who knocked down three triples.
Washington dominated much of the second half, but a late Colorado surge caused some nerves among fans in Alaska Airlines Area as CU found a chance to tie or win on the final possession.
The UW defense came up with a decisive stop to earn a fifth Pac-12 victory, eclipsing its total from the past season.
“For that possession, we wanted to stay [in] man [defense] so they couldn’t get a three off to win the game, Brown Jr. said. “It was great defense from Jamal [Bey]. He held a really good player with the last shot in his hands to a miss.”
A competitive first-half display from the Huskies kept them within striking distance after a poor shooting start. While finding the bottom of the net has been a persistent issue this season, Washington’s defense has often been an equalizer.
“I think [defense] is a group thing,” Matthews Jr. said. We all come together and we’ve made that our thing. I think we’re one of the best defensive teams in the country. We’re still proving it and we have work to do, but that’s what we want to be called.”
The Huskies forced seven turnovers in the first period, playing with high energy in transition. However, only the Colorado giveaways resulted in just eight UW points.
The second half was more productive for the Huskies, as they scored 13 points from takeaways. Additionally, contributions were balanced with five Washington players recording two or more steals while the team totaled 16 steals, the most in a game since 2017.
The Buffaloes controlled proceedings throughout the first half, maintaining a lead for a large majority of the period. However, CU was without Tristan da Silva, who caused problems for UW when the two teams met in Boulder, scoring a game-high 22 points. The Buffaloes were not able to find their rhythm, struggling to score, partially due to the Huskies' defense.
Although Colorado shot worse than UW from the floor, only converting 34% of its attempts in the game, strong free-throw shooting buoyed the offense.
The Buffaloes got to the line through aggressive play in the paint, making 14-of-17 from the stripe. Jabari Walker, Colorado’s leading scorer this season, was a perfect 6-of-6 on free throws.
While Washington, as a team, struggled to get shots to fall, Brown Jr. did what he has all season: score. The graduate transfer was methodical on the offensive end, finding success close to the basket. Brown Jr. showed poise at the rim, finishing contested layups throughout the first half. UW’s leading scorer had 17 in the first period on 6-of-10 shooting. He finished the game with 26 points on 58% shooting.
“[Brown Jr.] has been built on hard work and he’s been built on just being the toughest guy out there and believing in himself, head coach Mike Hopkins said. “He is a great example for every young player out there that has dreams about believing in themselves and not having to worry about what other people think and just keep getting better and better. Those are the stories that make sports so great.”
The Huskies will look to keep the momentum going against Utah on Saturday, Jan.29 at 2p.m.
Reach senior staff reporter Luka Kučan at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @luka_kucan
