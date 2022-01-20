Cohesive night under Conroy gives UW third straight Pac-12 win

A quick steal and a dunk from Daejon Davis.
That’s all it took for the Washington men’s basketball team to secure Thursday night’s win against Oregon State. With the Washington bench on its feet for the rest of the night after the grad student guard's tear down the court, the Huskies (9-7, 4-2 Pac-12) continued to pull away towards a 82-72 win.
With assistant coach Will Conroy at the helm for Washington due to head coach Mike Hopkins’ sudden entering into COVID-19 protocols, UW found its most cohesive night of the season so far to grow its conference win streak.
Conroy stayed poised and passionate throughout the late night as the zone thrived, the entire team moved the ball well, and again, graduate transfer guard Terrell Brown Jr. came alive in the paint.
After staying neck-and-neck during the first half, the second turned out of OSU’s favor. The Beavers’ (3-14, 1-6 Pac-12) shots continuously missed despite some offensive rebound attempts and Roman Silva’s big presence in the post.
And as OSU’s offense fell off, UW came alive, working towards lead thanks to a combination of quality shots from a spread of players.
Four Huskies ended in double digit scoring, with the team shooting its best field percentage of the year. UW ended the game 54.4% from the field and 30% from three.
Davis helped power Thursday’s momentum, consistently feeding good shots to teammates with seven assists. He also scored seven points.
Brown Jr. led scoring with 26 points, all from the field and penalty shots, and added five assists.
Fouling out in the final minutes with 16 points, including 7-of-7 free throw shooting, redshirt junior forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. had one of his stronger nights of the season. He found four rebounds and an assist.
Perhaps hidden by Washington’s high energy and quickness down the court, notably missing from Thursday’s game was steals, which totaled just four. Washington has averaged 9.1 steals a game so far this season. It didn’t seem to matter much, as Washington capitalized off good shooting position and setups from teammates to eventually take down OSU by double digits.
The win moves Washington to fifth in the Pac-12 standings.
Looking to keep its conference streak alive as it continues its road tour this weekend, UW takes on Oregon in Eugene on Sunday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m.
