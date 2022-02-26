Davis’ return helps power Washington win

After missing five games due to a shoulder injury, graduate student guard Daejon Davis returned to the court Saturday afternoon.
“We’ve got competitors, but Daejon’s one of the best competitors,” head coach Mike Hopkins said. “Just made sure he was okay, he wanted to play. He was a big difference in the game tonight.”
While throughout the season Davis hasn’t been seen as an intense scoring threat, he’s been consistently touted as one of Washington’s best defensive players by Hopkins, who regularly notes his presence on defense as a game changer.
And his injury proved just that, with Davis’ impact on the team immediately felt when he was taken out during the game against Stanford in early February. Although the games Davis missed were also against particularly competitive and ranked opponents, his absence was clear as the Huskies went on to win only 1-of-5 during his absence.
“It’s not about his scoring, it's about his leadership,” grad student guard Terrell Brown Jr. said. “His defensive leadership, his knowledge of the game. I mean, he went to Stanford.”
Usually known for his “off the stat sheet” contributions, his presence on both sides of the ball was welcomed in his Saturday afternoon return.
As well as finding five steals to lead the team, Davis had nine points by the end of the game.
“He called two plays while I was trying to call a play, and I was like you got it,” Hopkins said. “He’s a quarterback. And it allows Terrell also to be Terrell and so having those options are big.”
His biggest play of the night came off a UW steal, where he drilled down the court for a two-handed dunk with his taped up shoulder. The play riled up one of the season’s biggest crowds at Alaska Airlines Arena, and the fans didn’t stop for the rest of the night.
“I think that just tells also the type of team that we have,” Brown Jr said. “I mean, we knew Daejon had an injury and for him to lay it out there on the line, getting rebounds with one hand, like man, he’s one of one.”
Saturday’s Apple Cup win against WSU was the first in a set of four games at home within seven days for Washington, who take on No.12 UCLA, Oregon, and Oregon State to close out the regular season.
Next up the Huskies take on the ranked Bruins, with tip off scheduled for Monday, Feb. 28 at 8p.m.
“It felt good, it felt like the gangs back," Emmitt Matthews Jr. said. "Teams back."
Reach Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash.
