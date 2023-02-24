Early lead carries Huskies to win over Golden Bears

To extend its short winning streak to three games, the Washington men’s basketball team swiftly took down Cal 65-56 on Thursday night.

With the Golden Bears (2-15, 3-25 Pac-12) on their tail the entire game, the Huskies (16-13, 8-10 Pac-12) honed in a 46.9% field shooting percentage to float to a comfortable win. Washington’s success started early, with a shot from freshman guard Keyon Menifield kicking off scoring during UW’s first possession.

Less than three minutes into the game UW had a 6-0 lead, and Cal didn’t come close to overtaking it for the entirety of the night. Offensive rebounds and isolated runs of scoring allowed Cal to work into its deficit a few times, but it never managed to match UW.

Washington shot 50% from the field during the first half to take a 32-24 lead by halftime.

The Bears, who sit at the bottom of the conference standings, were outdone again in the second half.

A dunk from junior center Braxton Meah extended Washington’s lead into double-digits to begin the second half. Both teams continued fouling and turning the ball over, but UW was able to find enough stability to keep space from itself and UC.

Senior forward Keion Brooks Jr. found 12 points and five rebounds during the second half, and with six points each from Menifield and Meah, UW slowly worked ahead. The Huskies found their biggest lead of the night with 12:03 left, as a jumper from senior forward Langston Wilson brought UW ahead 49-31.

Cal attempted to work its way back, but it was no use. By the final buzzer, Washington was ahead 65-56.

Menifield, who came into the game as last week’s Pac-12 Freshman of the Week, played a full 40 minutes Thursday night. He ended with 16 points, while Brooks Jr. led scoring with 24.

The win sends Washington to its game against Stanford in search of a fourth-straight win. Its road game is set to tip off on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 3 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash.

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.