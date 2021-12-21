Falling by double digits to Utah Valley, UW ends non-conference season on low note

Right off the bat, it seemed like Tuesday was going to be a tough night.
As head coach Mike Hopkins started the game without his entire coaching staff and one of his starters, it became apparent the Huskies’ COVID-19 issues weren’t behind them, despite a recent three-week pause in team activities due to ongoing protocols.
But the missing pieces, which included all three assistant coaches, senior Jamal Bey, and sophomore Dominiq Penn, weren’t the only issue plaguing UW in its 68-52 loss to Utah Valley.
Offensive trouble in every aspect of shooting was what sunk Washington on Tuesday in what seemed like an easy win opportunity.
The Huskies made nothing from deep, going 0-of-11 for their worst percentage of the season so far.
The Wolverines (9-3) made 8-of-22 from deep in addition to shooting over 40% from the field. It was enough to get them a lead over the Huskies heading into halftime, and seeming partially unfazed by the Huskies’ defense, they kept going from there.
After a slow first half for both teams, Utah Valley kept trucking along as Hopkins reached deep into his bench. UW put nine players in during the second half, but only three scored more than one point.
Without Bey available, junior guard Cole Bajema got his first start of the season, but only scored two points on the night.
Much of the production fell on graduate student Terrell Brown Jr., who leads the Pac-12 in points per game.Again he led in scoring with 23 points, seven of which came from the free throw line.
Apart from Brown Jr.’s 7-of-7, the Huskies failed to execute penalty shots, shooting 53.8%.
There wasn’t enough going on to pull UW out of the second half rut, and Utah Valley extended its lead to 16 points by the end of the game.
As the non conference season finishes, Tuesday's rough game brings a thought to everyone's mind — If Washington can’t keep up with teams like Utah Valley, what’s going to happen in Pac-12 play?
The only solution for the next week, as UW takes eight days off competition for the holidays, is to recenter and continue to get back in shape and healthy. A full lineup and coaching team will certainly help the Huskies as they prepare to do well in their remaining 19 regular season conference games.
Washington picks back up with an Apple Cup series game against Washington State in Pullman on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 8p.m. UW continues on the road for two more games after that, coming home for a Jan.12 game against Cal.
Reach Sports editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash
