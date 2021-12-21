Falling by double digits to Utah Valley, UW ends non-conference season on low note

Seattle, WA (98195)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 49F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.