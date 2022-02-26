Huskies bounce back against Cougars in Apple Cup win

Saturday afternoon at Alaska Airlines Arena ended the way the Washington men’s basketball team wanted.
Waving at the crowd as Washington State fans began to make their way towards the exits, the Huskies (14-13, 9-8 Pac-12) waited out a prolonged final two minutes satisfied with a performance which snapped a four-game losing streak.
Playing at home for the first time in two weeks, Washington gave the 7,269 fans in attendance something to cheer about in a high-energy second half which saw them outlast Washington State 78-70.
After a lackluster first half, the Huskies injected much-needed energy into the game shortly after the break, going on an 18-6 run to start the second half. While Terrell Brown Jr. provided his usual contribution, scoring an impressive 21 points in the final 20 minutes, it was a well-balanced display that got Washington over the line.
“I could see it in their eyes, they were not letting us lose,” head coach Mike Hopkins said. “They were going to gut that thing out.”
The Huskies ended the night with three players in double figures and two with nine points.
Brown Jr., who later found his groove, started the game off cold, allowing others to take the mantle. The graduate transfer struggled with his shooting efficiency in the first half, making just 1 of 9 attempts.
Jamal Bey and Emmitt Matthews Jr. both stepped up on the offensive end, combining for 12 points to keep the Huskies within reach in the first half.
“The biggest difference was us locking in on defense,” said Brown Jr. “We know we can score with the best of them. Everyone can score on our team, but defense is always the biggest thing.”
The Huskies held the Cougars to just 34.3% shooting and forced 12 turnovers.
WSU was on the back foot for much of the second half, but a late surge caused some nerves around Alaska Airlines Arena. The Cougars, who attempted 27 threes, hit three consecutive deep balls late in the day to make it a one possession game.
However, Matthews Jr. and Bey came up big for Washington down the stretch as the Huskies fended off the Cougars’ late push.
Matthews Jr. put the exclamation point on an impressive victory as he punched in a fastbreak dunk to seal the game while Bey’s calm free throw shooting retained the Washington lead.
The Cougars had the better ball handling during the first half, as the Huskies turned the ball over five times in the opening 10 minutes. Additionally, WSU was helped to an early lead by lights out shooting from Michael Flowers.
The senior guard shot a perfect 5 of 5 from deep to give WSU a 34-28 halftime lead. Flowers led all scorers with 30 points, hitting 7 of 12 three-pointers in the game.
Daejon Davis, who has been sidelined with a shoulder injury during the UW losing streak, made his return off the bench, impacting the game on both ends of the floor. The graduate transfer filled up the stat sheet, tallying nine points, seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals.
The Huskies are back at home on Monday, Feb. 28 with a chance to avenge their loss against the Bruins.
