Huskies collapse against Wildcats after electric start

A dream start for the Washington men’s basketball team came crashing down fast Saturday afternoon as the Huskies relinquished an early 14-point lead to lose 92-68 against No. 4 Arizona.
For the opening 10 minutes, Terrell Brown Jr. couldn’t miss.
The graduate transfer was a perfect 7-of-7 from the floor making difficult, contested shots look easy to ignite a full Alaska Airlines Arena crowd. Up 14 against one of the best teams in the country, the Huskies were in a somewhat surprising position heading to begin the day.
“Seeing the way the arena was and seeing the crowd was exceptional,” head coach Mike Hopkins said. “I thought we got off to a great start. I was telling our guys we led, what I consider the best team in the country, by 14 points. That shows our potential.”
In addition to exploding offensively, the Huskies were able to keep the Wildcats at bay defensively, blocking off options in the paint. Nate Roberts’ presence in the paint forced Arizona’s bigs to take tough shots or defer to outside shooters. Riley Sorn, who has not featured as regularly as Roberts this season, made an impact as well, using his 7’4” frame to swat two shots. The Wildcats were just 6-of-21 to start the first half.
However, as the half wore on, Arizona’s effective defensive adjustments cooled down the UW offense and the tables turned quickly.
“They adjusted,” Roberts said. “We did a great job in the first 12 minutes, stopping them on defense, making sure they got the shots we wanted them to take. They’re a well coached team, they’re a top five team in the country for a reason, so they made the adjustments and started attacking the spots that are weak points of our zone.”
As Arizona heated up from beyond the arc, the UW defense began to show cracks. UA’s Benedict Mathurin, who is on the radar of many NBA scouts, showed why he’s one of the best collegiate players in the country, cashing timely threes to cut into the UW lead.
In the second half, the sophomore guard continued to facilitate the offense, scoring 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting in the period. Mathurin led the Wildcats with 25 points, adding five rebounds and three assists as well.
“They called a timeout, made some adjustments on how they were going to guard [Brown Jr.] and how they were going to attack our zone,” Hopkins said. “From then on, they scored a lot. We had zero resistance.”
Once the Arizona offense got going, it didn’t stop. The Wildcats overpowered the Huskies in every department, sharing the ball well to find open shooters. Arizona finished the game with 23 assists compared to Washington’s four.
Although Brown Jr.’s early heroics were electric, the Wildcats quickly realized they couldn’t let UW’s star man dominate. Arizona started to double-team, closing down space quickly whenever Brown Jr. looked to attack. The Huskies' offense began to stagnate as Brown Jr.’s options became limited, struggling to move off the ball and find open spaces.
“Second half, my shots just weren’t falling,” Brown Jr. said. “I had some good looks in there but they just weren’t falling.”
Brown Jr. finished the game with 29 points, but his efficiency declined dramatically as he shot just 1-of-8 in the second half.
Stagnation in the offense and the tight defense forced Brown Jr. to draw contact and get to the line. Although the Huskies managed to score 14 points from free throws, the offensive spark had been put out.
As the Washington offense collapsed, the Arizona shooters began to find their stroke on the other end. The Wildcats would not just get back into the game but would dominate throughout, outscoring the Huskies 81-43 in the final 30 minutes.
“This game is behind us and it’s time to just focus on USC next,” redshirt junior forward Nate Roberts said. “We have the opportunity to prove ourselves and prove that we are a good team and one we are one of the best teams in the conference, so it just gives us another shot.”
Washington will look to find the form they showed in the opening 10 minutes when they travel to Los Angeles to take on USC on Feb 17. at 8:30 p.m.
Reach senior staff reporter Luka Kučan at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @luka_kucan
