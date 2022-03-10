Huskies end season in quarterfinals, fall to USC

With USC in possession and just under 30 seconds left, Emmitt Matthews Jr. drew a potentially game-changing foul in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Tournament.
Twenty seconds later, Matthews Jr. had the chance to force overtime against No. 3 seed USC. Instead, his shot — fed by graduate student guard Terrell Brown Jr. — completely missed the rim to sink the Washington men’s basketball team in a 65-61 loss.
Keeping pace with a ranked team for the first time of the season, the Huskies’ (17-14, 11-9 Pac-2) defense kept them within range of an upset for the majority of the game. Forcing a USC season-high 23 turnovers, UW shook up a top-25 offense throughout the night, holding the Trojans (26-6, 14-6 Pac-12) to eight points under their season average.
Despite the defense, Washington couldn’t consistently hit its shots, shooting 30.8% from the field and 27.3% from beyond the arc. The second half proved to be UW’s downfall, with just 23.5% of the shots falling as Brown Jr.’s usual dominance fell apart.
After making 8 of 13 in the first half, Brown Jr. massively struggled after the break, only able to make 1 of 12 in the second. Unlike in its win 24 hours beforehand, where several UW players emerged on offense, Washington couldn’t manage anything in his scoring absence.
USC’s consistent shot-making equalized its turnover ratio, keeping UW within striking distance until the last few minutes.
The Trojans capitalized off the absence of redshirt junior forward Nate Roberts, who fouled out with six minutes left, and continued to push scoring as the game winded down.
After Matthews Jr. drew his foul and Washington fumbled its last scoring opportunity, USC scored again to close out the night.
Unable to pull off the upset, Washington’s 2022 season ended Thursday night.
