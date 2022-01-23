Huskies fall flat against Ducks in blowout loss

There weren’t many positives in Sunday’s game for the Washington men’s basketball team as Oregon’s comprehensive display handed the Huskies a 84-56 loss, snapping a three-game winning streak.
The Ducks set the tone early, with efficient shooting and disruptive defense beginning immediately. The Oregon shooters found space around the perimeter, knocking down 8-of-12 three pointers. The Huskies also shot 12 triples in the opening half, but only converted one.
In addition to nearly unstoppable shooting, the Ducks were able to win the turnover battle against the Huskies. While UW has been one of the best teams in the conference on the defensive end so far this season, it was Oregon causing turnovers early in the game.
The Huskies turned the ball over 14 times in the opening period. Giveaways plagued UW throughout the second half as well as Washington, which averages 11.3 turnovers per game, committed a season-high 23 in Sunday’s game.
Washington didn’t just fail to take care of the ball, but it also struggled to build a rhythm on offense. In what was its worst attacking performance of the season, UW made just four field goals on 27 attempts which led to a season-low 13 first-half points.
Although the Huskies have overcome shooting struggles this season using Terrell Brown Jr.’s scoring to aid the offense, Washington’s leading scorer was not able to generate much in the first half Sunday night. The graduate transfer was just 1-of-9 from the floor to start the game. Brown Jr. was able to ignite the offense in the second half, but couldn’t cut into the Ducks’ insurmountable lead.
Although the Huskies dug themselves in a deep hole to trail 35 at the half, Washington did start to gain back some ground in the second. After a season-low 15% from the field in the first half, UW flipped the switch, shooting 13-of-28 to close out the game.
Emmitt Matthews Jr. has a solid night, scoring 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting to lead Washington in a 43-point second half. However, Oregon’s continued pressure kept the Huskies from making a significant push to diminish the lead.
UW’s loss drops the Huskies to 4-3 in conference play, but keeps them fifth in the Pac-12 standings. Assistant coach Will Conroy led the Huskies again Sunday evening, with head coach Mike Hopkins still in COVID-19 protocols.
Washington will look to bounce back when it hosts Colorado on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m.
Reach senior staff reporter Luka Kučan at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @luka_kucan
