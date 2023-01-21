Huskies fall in blowout road loss

Unable to break down an early Utah lead, the Washington men’s basketball team’s short Pac-12 winning streak was broken in Saturday’s blowout loss.

A hot Utah start turned into a hefty lead within minutes, and as UW’s defense continued to struggle to control Utah’s shooting — which ended at 51.5% from the field and 46.7% from three — the game quickly fell out of UW’s hands.

The Huskies (12-9, 4-6 Pac-12) found themselves down 11 points by the 10 minute mark.

Senior forward Langston Wilson provided a much-needed spark in stopping a 9-2 run by the Utes (14-7, 7-3 Pac-12), with a dunk and a huge block turning into points from senior forward Keion Brooks Jr. around the seven minute mark.

The layup allowed the Huskies to get some footing. Another big block from Wilson, two points in the paint from senior guard Noah Williams, and a three from freshman guard Keyon Menifield brought UW back within 10.

But the late first-half run, which ended at 36-28 after two made free throws from Brooks Jr., would be the closest UW would get for the rest of the night.

Washington went into the half down 44-30 and after the break, Utah’s shooting success remained the same.

Though the Huskies hit six 3-pointers and found five blocks during the second half, shutting down the Utes’ offense proved tough. By the last five minutes, Utah’s lead had grown into the twenties and far out of Washington’s reach.

A Utah dunk and 3-pointer pushed the final score to 86-61.

Despite committing the same amount of turnovers through the night, UW’s inability to capitalize off them caught up to it on the scoreboard. Both sides ended with 11 turnovers, but Utah found 18 points off said turnovers while UW only found eight.

The game came down to scoring difference with Washington on the short end. UW ended shooting 34.8% from the field and 30.8% from far away. Brooks Jr., who ranks third in the conference in points per game, ended the night in the lead once again. He found 17 points, nine rebounds, and a season-high four blocks on Saturday night.

Looking toward the midway point of the Pac-12 season, the Huskies return home to face the Arizona schools next week. Tip off against Arizona State is set for Thursday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash.

