Huskies fall in first conference game of the season

A Jamal Bey assist under the hoop, a Cole Bajema three.

That's what brought Thursday night’s game to 61-60. With the Washington basketball team just a point behind, it looked like a second-half comeback could push it just past Oregon State for its first conference win of the season.

Layups from both senior guard Bey and freshman guard Koran Johnson gave Washington a three-point lead at 64-61. With 18 seconds remaining, the Beavers (4-4, 1-0 Pac-12) worked into the slight deficit with a layup and free throw to go up 66-65.

The score wouldn’t change, as a Brooks Jr. three-point attempt missed, to end the Huskies’ (6-2, 0-1 Pac-12) first Pac-12 game with a loss.

Getting within a few points of OSU seemed like a dream during the first half, as UW continued to be completely outshot from the paint and from the three through the first twenty minutes. Oregon State made over half its shots from the field during the first half.

A stunning comeback run came after halftime, with the Huskies cleaning up turnover troubles and slightly picking up shooting. Three 3-pointers from Johnson, including his last minute shot to give UW a late lead, highlighted the half. Johnson was one of three Huskies to end the night in double-digit scoring.

Brooks Jr. led in rebounds and overall points Thursday night — a count which included eight of Washington’s 13 made free throws.

After a busy night, which included eight points, four rebounds, and two blocks, junior center Franck Kepnang was injured and helped to the locker room with around 10 minutes remaining. Despite losing length in the post without its two centers, UW’s adjustments clicked alright amidst its late turnaround.

As Brooks Jr.’s last chance shot fell away, a close second half ended with Washington just a sliver away from a conference win.

Washington picks conference play back up Sunday, when it faces Colorado at home. Tipoff is set for noon on Dec. 4 at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Reach Sports Editor Sydney Nash at specials@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.