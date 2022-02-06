Huskies flail in double digit loss to Cardinal

It didn’t take long for Sunday’s game to get away from the Washington men’s basketball team.
Things were bad for the Huskies right off the bat, with the Cardinal managing to go up nine before the Huskies even got on the board. Just over six minutes in, Stanford was up 15-2.
Despite a short-lived attempt to come back from there, nothing worked for the Huskies (12-9, 7-4 Pac-12) in their 87-69 loss, and they stayed behind by double digits for nearly the whole game.
UW only had three steals by half, with two of them from graduate student guard Terrell Brown Jr. For the fourth time this season, he scored over thirty points in a game.
Washington’s offense still struggled, while Stanford’s completely took off amidst a lack of UW defensive presence in the paint. Shooting 51.6% from the field and 61.5% from deep in the first half, the Cardinal (14-8, 7-5 Pac-12) headed into the break down 13.
Graduate student guard Daejon Davis returned from halftime with his shoulder sling after a hard fall in the first.
Stanford’s presence in the paint continued, though its shooting from deep fell off to 21.4%, and UW didn’t get anywhere close to catching up the rest of the day. Washington’s defense got a bit better, with some shots off steals and turnovers, but Stanford managed the same to hold its lead.
Washington went on a 10-0 run in the game's final minutes with a layup from Brown Jr. and two threes from the bench, bringing the game under a 20 point deficit.
The loss moves UW to fifth in the conference standings.
The Huskies return home to take on the Arizona schools Thursday and Saturday. Tip off against Arizona State is set for Thursday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m.
