Huskies narrowly fall short of upset after promising first half

While multiple Arizona defenders rushed around him, senior forward Keion Brooks Jr. smoothly scored his last points of the night with 19 seconds left on the clock.

The layup put the Washington men’s basketball team within a possession of tying No. 5 Arizona and sent the UW bench to its feet. Two seconds later the bench sat down, as a foul sent Arizona’s Azuolas Tubelis to the free throw line.

His shot missed, and after a review of last touch on the ball flying out of bounds, Washington was awarded its last possession of the game. This time, Brooks Jr.’s shot wouldn’t fall, and the missed 3-pointer ended the game 70-67 in Arizona’s favor.

Stealing, rebounding, and making shots until the very end, the Huskies (9-7, 1-4 Pac-12) stayed within arms reach of one of its biggest upsets in years Thursday night.

Washington came into the game stunningly strong, with an early run bringing it to an 11-3 lead during the first five minutes of the night. Everytime Arizona would put points on the board, massively improved shooting, in comparison to its last few games, allowed Washington to crush UA’s momentum.

3-pointers, including three for nine points from senior guard PJ Fuller, shot the Huskies to one of their biggest conference season leads of the season. A made three from graduate student guard Jamal Bey sent UW up 38-24 with 4:50 left in the first half.

Soon after, a 12-0 scoring run from the Wildcats (14-1, 3-1 Pac-12) knocked the wind out of the Huskies. After an Arizona 3-pointer sent it ahead 39-38 for its first lead of the night, senior guard Cole Bajema helped UW take it right back with his only shot from behind the arc during the first half.

Washington went into the break ahead by one point and shooting 50% from the field and 46.2% from far away.

Intense defense from both sides continued in the second. Junior center Braxton Meah — who ended the night with nine rebounds and three assists and blocks — slyly executed a dunk with four UA players within a few feet of him to expand another healthy lead.

Again, an Arizona run curbed UW’s excitement. At 50-50, it was anyone’s game.

With the score at 58-56, a free throw from senior guard Noah Williams' rattled against the hoop and bounced out. Arizona kept its two-point lead, and didn’t let the advantage go for the remaining six and a half minutes.

Brooks Jr.’s two shots were the last of the night. A three point difference was all that separated the third-highest and third-lowest ranked Pac-12 teams at the final buzzer.

Washington outshot Arizona from the field and matched it from three on Thursday night. Brooks Jr. and Bajema led shooting with 16 points, and Brooks Jr. and Meah led rebounds with nine.

The Huskies’ road trip continues on Sunday. UW will look for its second conference win against Arizona State on January 8, at 2 p.m. in Tempe, Arizona.

