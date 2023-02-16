Huskies snag overtime win against Oregon

Every possession matters.

That’s how head coach Mike Hopkins described what overtime reminds the Washington men’s basketball team following its 72-71 win over Oregon.

“You go through the year and it's ‘lose by five, lose by seven’,” Hopkins said. “It’s two possessions, it’s one possession. And it’s just a great reminder that every possession matters.”

In Wednesday night’s overtime, the final reminder was a driving layup from graduate student guard Jamal Bey.

The shot, which left 28 seconds on the clock, sneaked the Huskies (14-13, 6-10 Pac-12) a single point ahead. The score wouldn’t budge, with a block from freshman guard Koran Johnson and rebound from Bey securing the lead and sending the Ducks (15-12, 9-7 Pac-12) home another game further from the NCAA tournament.

“We made the plays tonight that you had to make down the stretch,” Hopkins said.

Not featured in the final possession, but undeniably at the core of Washington’s success Wednesday, was freshman guard Keyon Menifield.

After going 10 for 13 from the field through regulation, Menifield particularly shined on two back-to-back 3-pointers late in the second half. The first shot brought UW ahead from a slight 2-point deficit, and the second sent it ahead by two points with 41 seconds left.

A UO dunk tied the game at 64-64, and the rivals headed into extra time.

“I was just getting to my spots,” Menifield said. “Not even just trying to like score, just make sure I get my teammates involved. Just doing what I can to help my team.”

The freshman ended with 27 points, seven assists, and five rebounds.

Apart from simply holding a lead at half — which UW had only done eight other times in 2023 — Washington had a couple things going for it as it entered the break. A big positive was junior center Braxton Meah, who had scored 12 points, and his lack of fouls.

Washington started the second half ahead of Oregon 30-29, and almost immediately, the teams traded 3s to kick off scoring.

After drawing just one foul through the first half, Meah was called on three within two minutes and taken off the court.

Despite UO’s shooting percentages from three and the field climbing up in the second half, the teams stayed at a similar pace. Without Meah, UW was forced to move around its options in the paint, but it didn’t entirely set it back.

The Huskies got out of a 6-point deficit, which would end up being the largest difference throughout the night, and stayed neck-and-neck with a team shooting 50% from three and the field.

Menifield’s 3-pointers closed out a thrilling half for Washington and sent it into a similar looking overtime. Bey, Menifield, Koran Johnson, and Keion Brooks Jr. scored eight points in extra time to lock in one of UW’s biggest wins of the season.

The midweek game was half of Washington’s week against the Oregon schools. Hoping for a late-season hotstreak, UW hosts OSU on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 5 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash.

