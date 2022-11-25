Huskies take Wooden Legacy title in late-night overtime win

Three seconds.

After a heated battle, that’s all that truly mattered for the Washington men’s basketball team on Thursday night in Anaheim.

With 1:18 left in extra minutes, a Saint Mary’s player hung in the box for a second too long, while junior center Braxton Meah missed a crucial free throw at 61-62. The three second lane violation gave Meah two more shots, and the second time around, he made both to put the Huskies (5-1) in the lead.

With junior center Franck Kepnang fouled out of the game, Meah immediately ran down the court to deny Saint Mary’s in the paint with his first block of the game. Meah’s rebounding, and a big shot from senior forward Keion Brooks Jr., led UW’s charge in final minutes, and as SMU started to intentionally foul, the team secured its win of the Wooden Legacy finals.

The defining moments in overtime came after a disorganized first half and second half shootout. Both teams began the game shooting under 30%, and a two minute scoring drought kept the teams tied 4-4 over five minutes into the game.

As UW struggled to control the ball, Saint Mary’s found their first lead at 11-9. Smashing into one of the better defenses in the country, UW turned the ball over 12 times in the first half.

Improved shooting, including five points from freshman guard Koren Johnsom, allowed UW to take a 9-0 run in the final minutes of the first half. The Huskies went into halftime up 28-22.

With UW’s shooting and 2-3 zone defense clicking, it kept its lead through the first 10 minutes of the second half. But the Gaels (6-1) worked back onto the scoreboard and forced head coach Mike Hopkins to call a timeout at a 43-43 tie. Two threes from Jamal Bey and PJ Fuller finally went in, but the teams stayed neck and neck throughout the 40s.

Tied 58-58 at the end of regulation, the game went into overtime at 11:29 p.m. A three pointer from Johnson preceded Meah’s free throws, and careful play ended the game in the Huskies’ favor.

Washington wrapped up the match 68-64, to take home the Wooden Legacy tournament trophy.

The Huskies come home for their hometown rivalry game against Seattle U with one of its best non-conference starts in recent years. The teams will play at Alaska Airlines Arena on Monday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash.

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.