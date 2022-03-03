Instant: Huskies stun Ducks in double-digit win

The Washington men’s basketball team completely shocked Thursday night, turning around a recent win drought with a 78-67 win against its cross-state rivals.
From the start of the second on, Washington had the night locked down. Oregon didn’t manage to cut Washington’s lead down under 10 after the opening 20 minutes.
But Thursday's start couldn’t have been much different, as an offensively slow first 10 kept both teams’s production sluggish. Half of all shots were air balled, and for the Huskies (15-14, 10-9 Pac-12), no one but graduate student Terrell Brown Jr. could make much of a shot.
Quickly that changed, as redshirt junior forward Nate Roberts and senior forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. started to light up for UW. Roberts continued to power UW through the second and ended the night with a season-high 18 points.
A Huskies’ run early in the second — which consisted of a quick three from Matthews Jr, a three from senior Jamal Bey, a steal from junior Cole Bajema, and a one-handed dunk by Roberts — established a lead too much for the Ducks to work back to.
Though UO cut into its deficit late in the second, it wasn’t enough, and another dunk from Matthews Jr. locked down the game for Washington with a minute left.
For a team that struggled tremendously against Oregon earlier in the season, Thursday’s win comes as a welcome surprise for Washington, which now preps for its last regular season game on Saturday.
Reach Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash.
