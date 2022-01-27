Instant: Washington pulls ahead in second half to beat Colorado

Reunited with its home court and head coach, the Washington basketball team found the second-half surge it needed Thursday night.
After a somewhat chaotic first half filled with quick turnovers and missed nearly- guaranteed shots, the Huskies (10-8, 5-3 Pac-12) lit up quickly in the second to open the weekend against the mountain schools with a 60-58 win.
Washington's offensively rusty looking start didn't last too long as, per usual, graduate student Terrell Brown Jr. powered UW's scoring presence. Brown Jr. got into double digit scoring for the 18th game in a row during the first half, while the rest of the team found no more than a bucket or two.
Washington’s defense helped kept the first half close, and it headed into the break with seven steals and seven blocks. Brown Jr.'s last second drive into the paint pulled UW within one point heading into the half.
Only down 32-31 after the break, the second twenty minutes went the Huskies’ way. Scoring quickly fell out of the Buffs favor as a variety of Huskies lit up on offense and a strong defensive presence continued.
A dunk by Emmitt Matthews Jr. with just over 17 minutes proved to be the spark UW needed. Despite losing a 15 point lead from midway through the second, UW controlled the flow of the game well enough to secure the win.
In the end, Matthews Jr. helped take the scoring weight off Brown Jr. in the second half, finding 15 points Thursday night.
Washington, which leads the conference in steals, finished with its most since 2017, ending Thursday with 16.
The game brings Washington up two games in conference play looking ahead to Utah, which it beat three weeks ago. Staying home to take on the Utes, the Huskies pick back up at Alaska Airlines Arena on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 2 p.m.
Reach Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash.
