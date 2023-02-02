Late run isn’t enough in loss to No. 9 UCLA

With the score and junior center Braxton Meah’s foul count up in the air, the Washington men’s basketball team was within seven points of No. 9 UCLA.

After nearly 30 minutes of being just plain far behind, UW lit up on a scoring run to move three possessions of the leaders, which UW had been trailing well into double digits for most of Thursday night.

A long official review on a confusing basket interference call put Meah at his fifth and final foul of the night and sent UCLA’s Adem Bona to the free throw line.

With just under a minute left and the Huskies (13-11, 5-9 Pac-12) still down seven, a traveling foul on senior forward Keion Brooks Jr. and subsequent change of possession effectively ended the night.

As UW started to foul, UCLA closed out a 71-60 win.

The second half run came after a dreary first half from UW. With UW’s defense struggling to get a handle on the top-10 team, UCLA opened the game with an 8-0 scoring run. Thirteen turnovers and 14.3% shooting from three sunk UW early.

UCLA cruised through the first half with eight steals and six more made shots in the paint than UW. Though they also struggled from behind the arc, the Bruins’ (18-4, 9-2 Pac-12) consistent shooting in the field was enough to hold a 16-point lead by halftime.

Washington entered the break trailing 38-22.

A corner 3-pointer from senior guard Cole Bajema to start the first half was the first of six 3-pointers Washington would find in the second. While also finding some stops to UCLA’s in-rhythm offense, UW shot 50% from three and the paint during the second half.

But the improved shooting couldn’t undo the early deficit, especially as UCLA continued to make shots, and by the time the referees went to review Meah’s foul at the net, UW had run out of time.

The loss sends the Huskies to 5-9 in conference play.

Another shot against an LA school awaits Washington on Saturday, where it is set to tipoff against USC at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 4.

