Looking to continue three-point success, Huskies face Bay Area schools

Returning home after a long stretch on the road, the Washington men’s basketball team prepares to take on the Bay Area schools for the first time of the 2021-22 season.
“There was a lot of good,” head coach Mike Hopkins said of the road trip. “I think we learned a lot about ourselves in terms of what winning basketball is for us.”
Things have been touch and go for the Huskies (6-7, 1-2 Pac-12), who sit 9th in the conference heading into the week at Alaska Airlines Arena against Cal and Stanford, which both sit in the middle of conference standings. Both games pose win opportunities within UW’s reach, especially if last week’s presence behind the arc can continue.
Mostly thanks to junior guard Cole Bajema’s breakout week, Washington shot 44.5% from three against the mountain schools. Bajema set a career-high after hitting 5-of-8 threes against Utah, then topped it three days later, making 6-of-7 for another career day.
Cal’s defense has held its opponents to 29.9% from three, and Stanford 33.6%.
"I'm just really happy for him," Hopkins said. "Because he knows he's a great shooter, we knew he was a great shooter. It just was a matter of time."
If UW can continue clicking from behind the line as well as establish inside the paint — possibly with help from graduate transfer guard Terrell Brown Jr. — it’ll be able to keep up with other Pac-12 offenses.
Brown Jr., who still leads the Pac-12 in points per game with 20.7, wasn’t as present for UW last week and played his second-lowest minutes of the season Sunday afternoon.
Washington won’t be able to ride the shooting success of one player forever as competitive conference matchups continue to force a varied offensive strategy from all areas of the court. This season, Washington has shown glimmers of having all the pieces — and now it just needs to put them all together.
Capitalizing off second chance opportunities could be key to wins for the Huskies, who have struggled to snag offensive rebounds. Last week against Colorado, UW was out-rebounded 47-27. With shooting at just 39.4% from the field, UW has to grab extra shots in the paint and limit opponents' scoring opportunities.
Junior forward Riley Sorn will likely be unavailable as a rebound strategy this week due to COVID-19 protocols.
“I think we’ve learned what we have to do and now we just have to do it,” Hopkins said. “We have to be more consistent for longer periods of time in those areas and that will give us chances to put ourselves in positions to win a lot of games.”
Washington takes on Cal back at home on Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. Both of this week’s games will be on Pac-12 Networks.
Reach Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash
