Matthews Jr. leads Huskies to rivalry win with second half blitz

The UW bench erupted in celebration as junior Emmitt Matthews Jr. threw down an emphatic slam in transition to tie the game three minutes into the second half. Emblematic of the Huskies’ second half barrage, Matthews Jr. was soaring again two minutes later as he finished an alley-oop from graduate transfer Daejon Davis demoralizing the Redhawks.
After a lackluster first half, the Washington men’s basketball team found their groove in the second en route to a 64-56 win over crosstown rivals Seattle U.
With their past three games being called off due to COVID-19 protocols, the Huskies (5-4) showed some rust in the first half, shooting 2-of-9 to start the game.
The Redhawks (8-4) would take advantage of those struggles to balloon their lead to 11 by the 10 minute mark. However, the Huskies fought back after being on the back foot for much of the opening 20 minutes, keeping the Redhaws’ lead within reach through high-energy defense.
The Redhawks struggled to keep the ball as the Huskies hounded them to force 18 turnovers, which they converted into 22 points. Highlighted by Davis’ six steals, UW’s active hands disrupted any rhythm Seattle U tried to build.
The defensive effort certainly helped swing things in Washington’s favor as it only allowed two points in the first nine minutes of the second half.
Coming out of the locker room after halftime, the Huskies looked revitalized, immediately forcing the issue. Matthews Jr. was the catalyst, shooting 5-of-7 in the midst of a 20-2 UW run which paved the way to a Washington victory.
Matthews Jr. finished with a double-double and led the Huskies in scoring, posting 17 points and 11 boards.
After taking the lead, Washington did not look back, playing with confidence and swagger. Although there were brief periods of offensive stagnation, the Huskies would fend off any Redhawks forays, keeping their lead above five for the final fifteen minutes.
While UW did not find success from distance, only making 2-of-15 triples, the Huskies profited from aggressive play in the paint in a second half surge. The Huskies scored 66% of their points in the paint, going strong to the basket.
Redshirt junior Nate Roberts, who thrives in the paint, was another key contributor for the Huskies, collecting 10 rebounds to go along with his eight points.
The Huskies’ defensive performance was their best of the young season, holding their opponents to under 60 points for the first time. Washington’s nine steals were also a team-high.
Washington will be back in action against Utah Valley on Tuesday, Dec. 21 in its final matchup before conference play.
Reach senior staff reporter Luka Kučan at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @luka_kucan
