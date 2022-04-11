Men’s basketball adds former WSU guard Noah Williams

Surprising the entire state Monday afternoon, former Washington State guard Noah Williams announced his commitment to the Washington men’s basketball team via Instagram post.
The post — which garnered comments like “If Vegas had these odds I would’ve broke the bank” — featured photos from William’s three years with the Cougars, who finished fifth in the conference rankings during the most recent season.
With a particularly explosive sophomore year, Williams rose to the top of the WSU roster and ended the season as its No. 2 scorer with a .406 shooting average. Following a calmer junior year in the 2021-2022 season, Williams entered the transfer portal less than a week ago.
The move surprises fans who have watched Williams during his time in Pullman, after years of outspoken rivalry talk has pivoted into a sudden return home.
Noah Williams: “That ‘#UW rejects’ (chant), I don’t know what they’re talking about, because I feel like they’re #WSU rejects.” pic.twitter.com/zsOxgXCcYr— Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) February 29, 2020
But the move tracks with the Washington men's basketball team’s tendency to pull in hometown transfers, as Williams joins UW as a former local recruit. Designated as O’Dea High School’s MVP during its 3A State Championship game win, Williams fell out of UW’s recruitment reach the first time around.
Seemingly planning on putting his past thoughts about UW aside, he joins the team with two years of eligibility remaining.
Reach Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash.
