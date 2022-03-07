 Skip to main content
Men’s basketball heads to Pac-12 tournament as No. 6 seed

Members of the Washington men's basketball team walk together after getting a foul called during its game against Oregon on March 3, 2022. The Huskies head to the Pac-12 tournament this week as the No. 6 seed. 

After ending the regular season 11-9 in conference, the Washington men’s basketball team heads to Las Vegas as the No. 6 seed in the Pac-12 tournament. 

Originally projected to finish 11th in the league, the Huskies (16-14, 11-9 Pac-12) mixed season has gotten them into the top half of the standings heading into the final few games of the season. Washington would need to win the Pac-12 tournament to continue the postseason past the upcoming weekend and join the NCAA tournament during March Madness. 

But head coach Mike Hopkins isn’t looking too far ahead yet. 

“The greatest thing about tournaments is one game at a time,” Hopkins said. “Can’t think ahead, can’t think about round two.”

In pursuit of a conference title and NCAA spot, Washington first plays No. 11 seed Utah on Wednesday, March 7. This season, Washington beat Utah in both matchups this year, with the second game played out in double overtime during late January. 

If UW wins its first game of the tournament, it will then face nationally-ranked and third-seeded No. 16 USC off a first-round bye. 

Last season, Washington came into the tournament with the same bracket set up, but lost to Utah 98-95 before being able to take on USC. 

“Last year, you know, close game,” Hopkins said. “When you start getting into these tournaments, everybody knows each other, and so they’re coming down to the end. So how you execute is going to be really big.”

Looking to carry on the somewhat-surprising success of the 2022 season, Washington's first game is set for 8:30 p.m. in Las Vegas on Wednesday. 

Reach Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash.

