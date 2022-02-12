Nash: Tough loss brings reliance on Brown Jr. into spotlight

With 7:57 left in Saturday’s first half, Terrell Brown Jr. got a break.
The graduate student guard was given a breather by head coach Mike Hopkins as the Washington men’s basketball team led No. 4 Arizona by 10 points. Brown Jr. was on a scoring spree against his former school, already well into double digits and shooting over 80% from the field.
And without Brown Jr. for mere seconds, the Huskies (13-10, 8-5 Pac-12) launched themselves onto a completely different path. The Wildcats (22-2, 12-1 Pac-12) immediately pulled it within three points and Brown Jr. was put back in less than two minutes later.
It was all to late, as Arizona catapulted from that point forward and Washington went cold in a 92-68 loss.
Hopkins noted that he considered keeping Brown Jr. in for the whole game, but figured UW was going to be able to hang tough with UA.
“If I can find him a minute, and then time it with a timeout then it's maybe four minutes,” Hopkins said. “And you make those calls and it’s one of those things. Hopefully you can hold the fort down, but you know that happens.”
Washington's dependence on the Pac-12’s leading scorer was particularly exposed against Arizona, which was defensively competitive enough to shut down Brown Jr. when it needed to, and offensively talented enough to then pull ahead with ease.
Washington’s offensive production was consistent in the first half, but it was consistent from nearly exclusively one player. Brown Jr. ended the first half with 24 points.
Saturday’s game reminded the Huskies that most of the time, if it's not Brown Jr., it's no one.
Washington has gotten away with the strategy for several games, but it just didn’t hold up at all against Arizona’s defensive adjustments.
Coming out of a timeout, the Wildcats' defense, which averaged several inches taller and wider than the Huskies, shifted focus on shutting him down after his early scoring drives. It transitioned to full-court press and started double-teaming Brown Jr. after the opening 10 minutes of the game.
While Arizona found consistent scoring from multiple players, Brown Jr.’s shooting percentage crumbled. There was no one else to lift the pressure, and Washington continued to fall behind.
“Second half, my shots just weren’t falling,” Brown Jr. said. “Had some good looks in there, but they just weren’t falling.”
Brown Jr. — who has been nicknamed TBJ — can’t hold up Washington all the time. UW won’t be able to keep up with the rest of its schedule, and in the Pac-12 tournament, if a bad day for Brown Jr. is inherently synonymous with a bad day for Washington.
Though Brown Jr. has said he doesn’t get tired, the pressure of carrying much of the scoring burden and opposing defenses continuously singling him out has to make for draining games.
As fun — and astonishing — as it can be to watch Brown Jr. plow through the paint and make seemingly-impossible shots for 35 minutes or more, games like Saturday’s prove that an overreliance on a single player forces UW to live and die by their performance.
Even though it certainly had much to do with No. 4 Arizona’s dangerous roster and complete defensive system, Washington died by it Saturday.
There are other shooters for the Huskies to draw from to help out, they just need to commit to doing it.
If standout performances from this season, like junior guard Cole Bajema’s breakout week from three or impressive days in the paint by redshirt junior forward Nate Roberts, could coexist with comfortable games from Brown Jr., the Huskies would pose a massive threat to even the best of conference teams.
Something has to relieve the pressure, because the shining light of the season might not be able to last forever.
“Tonight was just a tough night for a lot of people,” Hopkins said. “For all of us, we all have got to get better.”
Hopefully for the Huskies, someone can rise to the challenge and take on some of Brown Jr.’s burden as they head on the road to face the L.A. schools.
Reach Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash.
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.