Offensive struggles sink UW against No. 23 Auburn

From the first seconds of Wednesday night’s game to the very last, it was No. 23 Auburn’s game.

Fifty-seven seconds in, AU junior forward Chris Moore opened scoring with a fastbreak layup. Four minutes later, the Washington men’s basketball team still only had a meager two points from junior center Braxton Meah’s free throws.

“We just weren’t knocking them down,” junior guard Cole Bajema said. “And to beat a team like that, those are the shots we got to hit.”

After going 0-for-6 from the field and 0-of-4 from three through the opening five minutes, freshman guard Koren Johnson added the Huskies’ (9-4, 1-1 Pac-12) first points not off fouls.

Partially thanks to Washington’s defense clicking, Auburn’s shooting wasn’t much better, with only 2-of-11 of its shots from the field falling in through the first seven minutes.

Defenses remained physical for the most part on both sides, but between AU’s pressure and repeatedly off-target three point attempts, UW’s offense couldn’t catch a break.

“We needed to handle the ball, we needed to rebound, and we needed to be poised,” head coach Mike Hopkins said. “And [on] all three of those, we were below average. But, hats off to Auburn.”

Senior forward Keion Brooks Jr. hit a near-three jumper and then a three to almost get momentum going, but by the time Auburn’s lead had stretched to 27-12, UW had made just 1-of-11 from far out.

Free throws and another three from Bey brought the Huskies closer, and by halftime, they had inched back to be within arm’s length of the Tigers (10-2). Injured senior forward guard Noah Williams was the first to give high fives as the Huskies exited the court at the half trailing 31-23.

But things didn’t get better when Washington returned to the court.

UW managed to shorten AU’s lead to six at one point, but untimely turnovers and continued trouble shooting made it difficult for UW to maintain any advantage.

“In my opinion, [in] the second half, I haven’t watched the film, but we let bad offense affect our defense,” Hopkins said. “And you can’t allow that to happen.”

Auburn took off in the second with an unmatchable 72.4% shooting percentage, and Washington just couldn’t keep up. Washington’s defense began to crumble apart just as senior guard PJ Fuller accidentally passed straight to a defending AU player and Bajema was called on a foul.

A season-high crowd of just over 8,500 began to file out five minutes early as UW attempted to bring the score within twenty.

Washington managed some mixed success from three for the first time of the night, but it was too little too late. The clock ran down and the Huskies played the rest of the game out, eventually ending behind 84-61.

“Our defense is what we hang our hat on,” Hopkins said. “And in the second half, we just weren’t good enough.

With a final 36.8% shooting percentage from the field, Wednesday was UW’s worst offensive night of the season.

Washington has nine days off of gameplay for the holidays before picking up for the regular season. UW will face USC at Alaska Airlines Arena on Friday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m.

