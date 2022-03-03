Second half blitz propels Washington past Oregon

Just three days ago, the Washington men’s basketball team was up four points at halftime against UCLA.
Coming out of the break, the Huskies faded, failing to sustain its tempo for the full 40 minutes. The game against the Bruins played into a consistent theme for the Huskies: losing against top opposition.
Thursday, Washington found itself in a similar position at halftime against Oregon. But this time, it managed to keep up its pace throughout the second half, overwhelming Oregon on its way to a 78-67 victory.
“That’s how you learn,” said head coach Mike Hopkins. “What has been our problem? The start of second halves. They’re going to come out swinging. We have to be ready for that, we have to respond to that because championship teams, that’s what they do.”
The Huskies (15-14, 10-9 Pac-12) blitzed the Ducks (18-12, 11-8 Pac-12) straight from the restart, going on a 13-2 run to force Oregon head coach Dana Altman to call an early timeout. UW didn’t stop there, stretching the lead to as many as 23.
The catalyst for UW’s offensive eruption was in the starting trio Terrell Brown Jr., Emmitt Matthews Jr., and Nate Roberts.
Matthews Jr. was the driving force behind Washington’s second half surge, scoring seven of the first eight points in the period. The senior forward has assumed a bigger role on the offense end in recent weeks, posting double-digit point totals in five of his past seven games. Matthews Jr. ended the night with a season-best 25 points.
A key presence in the paint, Roberts posted his best performance in a Washington jersey, finishing around the rim at an efficient 80%. The redshirt junior was a force on the boards as well, collecting 16 to go along with his career-high 18 points.
“It will probably hit me a little later because of the story behind it,” Roberts said. “This is my last two games here and to go out with one more game left and have a great performance like this and to leave my mark on Husky fans… does feel good.”
Roberts was also instrumental in the Huskies’ strong start defensively, limiting the Ducks’ offense to difficult, contested shots. UW was able to utilize the zone to protect the interior, as Oregon only scored eight points in the paint in the first half.
On the other end of the floor, the Huskies feasted in the paint, scoring 20 points and collecting 25 rebounds in the opening 20 minutes. In addition to effectiveness down low, the Huskies were propelled by Brown Jr.’s hot shooting start.
“The coaches give me confidence,” Brown Jr. said. “Like Will [Conroy] said, I like to go to my office. When I’m in that area, I feel like I can’t miss.”
The star guard took advantage of the midrange game, hitting an array of jumpers from all over the floor. Oregon’s defense found it difficult to put clamps on Brown Jr. as the conference’s leading scorer dropped 14 points in the first half and finished the night with 25. The graduate transfer has now scored 20 or more in 18 games this season.
In their most recent meeting earlier this year, the Huskies were blown out by the Ducks, 84-56. Washington flipped the script Thursday night, providing a wire-to-wire victory over Oregon, the kind of performance Hopkins and the team have been searching for since the start of the season.
“We’ve had some opportunities against the upper echelon teams in the league,” Hopkins said. “We had great moments in those games but weren’t able to finish and today we finished.”
The Huskies are back at home for their final game of the regular season, taking on the Beavers at 4:30 p.m. on Mar 5.
