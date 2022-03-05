Seniors star as Huskies take down Beavers

During the Washington men’s basketball team’s senior day, the seniors produced on the court to potentially conclude their regular season careers at Washington.
Four of the five starters ended in double-digit scoring as Washington cruised to a comfortable 78-67 victory over Oregon State to end the weekend.
“I think in that moment, getting your last, or possibly last, callout on the starting lineup, you feel everything,” senior guard Jamal Bey said. “You look at the crowd a little differently, you look at the bench a little differently, you just feel different.”
Terrell Brown Jr. closed the Pac-12 regular season in fitting fashion, once again leading the Huskies (16-14, 11-9 Pac-12) in scoring. The graduate transfer guard has been on a season-long tear, averaging 21.6 ppg. Only six players average more nationally.
Brown Jr. went to work Saturday, carving up the Beavers’ (3-27, 1-19 Pac-12) defense for 24 points. Getting to the rim was key for the UW guard, and he was extremely efficient, scoring 12- of-14 baskets, resulting in a season-high 86% from the floor.
Coming off a career-high 18 points against Oregon, Nate Roberts continued to showcase his skill set, dominating the paint in Saturday’s game. The Washington big man finished the night with 13 points.
“[Roberts] has been playing out of his mind,” Brown Jr. said. “It’s what I’m used to seeing in practice, but now he’s showing you guys what he can do.”
Roberts provided resistance when Oregon State looked to finish around the rim. And as the Beavers struggled to make shots, the Huskies began to take control of the game late in the first half, holding their opponents to just 31% from the floor.
“We just turned up our defense,” Bey said. “I think that’s what we go to when we get these big leads like this. We amp up our defense, we amp up our pressure, we rebound a little bit harder, and then we just run.”
Washington’s success on the boards was largely the work of Roberts, as the redshirt junior collected a game-high 16 rebounds. Prior to Saturday’s game, Roberts ranked sixth in the conference in rebounds per game, averaging 7.2.
“[Roberts] is not [just] a good rebounder,” head coach Mike Hopkins said. “He’s elite.”
In addition to strong performances from Brown Jr. and Roberts, Bey and Emmitt Matthews Jr. also showed out on senior day.
Bey, who led the conference in three-point percentage in the previous season, capitalized from distance, hitting a game-high three triples. The senior guard was involved heavily in offense, taking 16 shots. While Bey’s efficiency was a subpar 31%, he finished the game with a solid 15 points.
Continuing to boost his offensive production, Matthews Jr. was the fourth UW player with double-digit points. When presented with open looks, the senior forward took advantage, scoring 11 on eight shots. Matthews Jr. also got his teammates involved, posting four assists.
Washington as a team shared the ball and shot efficiently, ending the night with 14 assists and shooting a season-high 56% from the field.
“It was really cool to see the crowd,” Hopkins said. “It’s all about the appreciation of the fans. Being able to win and then walking off, hearing the fans chanting their name, and giving them that ovation was special.”
The Huskies will turn their attention towards the Pac-12 tournament, traveling to Las Vegas to kick things off on Wednesday at 6 p.m. as the seventh seed, taking on Cal.
Reach senior staff reporter Luka Kučan at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @luka_kucan
