Shortened roster to be tested as men’s basketball faces No. 18 Gonzaga

The standard of college basketball.

Those are the words head coach Mike Hopkins used to describe No. 18 Gonzaga, the next team on the docket for the Washington men’s basketball team.

“We’re playing a program that’s kind of been the standard of college basketball for the past 10 years,” Hopkins said. “It’s, you know, naturally, [it’s] human nature [that] it [has] more eyes on it.”

The Huskies (7-2, 1-1 Pac-12) [CQ]have only beaten the nationally-acclaimed Bulldogs once in 12 meetings dating back to 1999 [CQ], with their closest loss, an 81-79 heartbreaker, occuring in 2018. That season, UW went 27-9 and finished first in the Pac-12. [CQ]

Now, a very different — and short-handed — Washington roster team gears up for its first face-off with Gonzaga since 2019.

Lately, UW has been forced to be quick with roster adjustments in wake of junior center Franck Kepnang and senior guard Noah Williams’ injuries.

Since their respective diagnoses, the Huskies have wasted no time in moving senior guard Cole Bajema to the starting roster, in addition to expanding the role of junior center Braxton Meah and sophomore forward Jackson Grant who has come in off an intended-redshirt.Though the changes have held up OK during the past few games, Gonzaga will undoubtedly test the limited lineup Friday night.

Averaging 80.2 points per game and a 49.4 field shooting percentage[CQ], Gonzaga poses countless threats to the UW defense. All eyes will be on senior forward Drew Timme, who has been a staple of a dominant Gonzaga team for four years, and is averaging 19. 8 points per game to lead the Bulldogs (6-3) this season.

“He’s so good,” Hopkins said with a smile. “I don’t know what we’re going to do.”

Hopkins noted that the Huskies will be putting particular focus on limiting fouls against the Bulldogs — a trend that has become risky given reduced options in the post.

Last game against Colorado, UW’s top option at forward, Meah, was one foul away from being taken out of the game. He committed four fouls through 27 minutes, while Grant committed two in 10 minutes of playing time. [CQ]

The Huskies head into the single-game weekend away after a three-game week — a busy schedule which left the team noticeably tired through the second half of last Sunday's game. Last Sunday, UW allowed UC to go on a 20-6 run [CQ]late in the game, but rallied in final minutes to keep its once-large lead.

“We needed these days off,” Hopkins said. “We needed to recharge our batteries. We needed to get healthy.”

Recharged and hoping to keep up with one of the best teams in the nation, the Huskies will pick back up in Spokane on Friday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash.

