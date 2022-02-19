Shorthanded Bruins rout Huskies

Despite facing a depleted UCLA team down two starters, the Washington men’s basketball team took its second-biggest loss of the season Saturday, losing 76-50.
For the third game in a row, the Huskies jumped out to an early lead, only to relinquish it by halftime.
Washington’s zone appeared to have the UCLA offense stumped as they struggled early, forcing UCLA to take over five minutes to score its first points. Partially aided by Tyger Campbell’s return to the game after an injury on the first possession, the Bruins (19-5, 11-4 Pac-12) began to heat up once they got on the board, and left the Huskies in the dust by halftime.
The Huskies’ offense (13-12, 8-7 Pac-12) couldn’t find a foothold in the game, scoring a season-low 50 points, the fewest points the team has posted since December 2020.
UCLA began to pull away as David Singleton rained threes in the first half, converting 4 of 6 from distance. The sharpshooter, who leads the Pac-12 in three-point percentage, was the leading scorer in the first half with 14. Singleton would finish the game with 22 points on 75% from deep.
Jaylen Clark was another source of offensive punch for the Bruins, scoring a game-high 25 points. Clark’s midrange was efficient, shooting 75% from the field.
After missing their first eight shots, the Bruins closed the tone-setting first half knocking down 14 of 25. The Huskies were less efficient, shooting 36% from the floor as Terrell Brown Jr. only managed to make 3 of 11 attempts.
Washington, which often relies on turnovers to get buckets in transition, lacked a defensive spark, only creating two first-half takeaways and seven total.
UCLA, on the other hand, was able to play fast, profiting 24 points off of 14 UW turnovers in the game. The Huskies have certainly felt the absence of Daejon Davis, who is often a source of disruption on the defensive end. Davis has been out due to injury for several games with no timeline for a return.
Brown Jr. has often been a shining light in poor performances this season, but even he was not at the races on Saturday. The UW guard had his third-lowest point total this season, with just 13 points off 5 of 17 shots converted.
The Huskies look to snap their three-game skid on the road against in-state rivals Washington State on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m.
Reach senior staff reporter Luka Kučan at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @luka_kucan
