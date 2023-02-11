Slow scoring night ends out of UW’s favor

Saturday night in the Palouse got off to a bad start.

The Washington men’s basketball team’s cross-state rival was up 8-0 by the time graduate student guard Jamal Bey opened UW’s scoring with a 3-pointer six minutes and 33 seconds into the game.

Washington’s next score was another three from senior guard Noah Williams, who played against his former team Saturday night, to bring it within four of Washington State.

Freshman guard Koran Johnson grabbed the Huskies’ (13-13, 5-10 Pac-12) first lead with a three to go ahead 11-10, but it’d be the last 3-pointer of the half.

UW shot 27.3% from three and 29.6% from the field through the first half.

UW’s defense managed to force WSU into some tough shooting positions and shot clock violations, but the first 20 minutes just weren’t UW’s best. WSU’s defense kept UW’s typical drivers to the paint stuck on the outside, and the 3-point shot didn’t work outside of the first 10 minutes of the game.

With no guards able to help much, junior center Braxton Meah led scoring in the first half with seven points.

The Cougars (11-15, 6-9 Pac-12) went into halftime up 31-22.

Issues from the field swapped in the second half, where WSU only managed to make 6 of 30 inside the arc. UW was able to gain some momentum, and by 12:54, a shot from Williams had brought it within two points.

Both sides had trouble scoring, but the Cougs specifically struggled to make anything but a few rogue 3-pointers. Both teams shot in the 60s from the free throw line in the second half.

It looked like WSU might’ve gotten a second wind coming into the final 10 minutes. In the midst of a scoring drought just over four minutes long, Washington turned the ball over three times, the last of which was brought down by WSU for a 3-pointer. It sunk UW behind by 10 points.

But WSU entered a scoring drought of its own, and UW managed to slowly chip into the deficit. With 14 seconds left, the Huskies were only a possession behind, but with the ball in the Cougars hands, there wasn’t much the visitors could do as the clock wound down.

The Huskies ended behind 56-51.

Neither team shot well Saturday, but by the second half, the Cougars four 3-pointers were enough to offset the Huskies’ slight advantage in the field. Saturday’s game leaves WSU eighth and UW tenth in the Pac-12 standings.

The teams will return for a second Apple Cup meeting in Seattle on Thursday, March 2 to close out the regular season.

Before then, the Huskies next take on Oregon at home on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m.

