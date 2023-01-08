Sluggish second half drops Huskies in fifth conference loss

A short 3-point attempt from Cole Bajema, and a made 3-pointer in transition for Arizona State.

The Washington men’s basketball team’s momentum was sucked out of it with 14:30 left on the clock and Arizona State up by 10 points. Head coach Mike Hopkins called a timeout, but a foul-stricken roster was in too deep.

As UW continued fouling and ASU found clutch rebounds, UW’s deficit grew to 15.

With some defensive help from nearly-fouled-out junior center Braxton Meah returning to the court, UW worked back a few points. A Keyon Menifield layup off a PJ Fuller steal and another Menifield layup off a Meah rebound put the Huskies (9-8, 1-5 Pac-12) within eight, at 54-46.

It was the closest Washington would get to catching up to Arizona State the rest of the game. ASU’s Devan Cambridge came back into the game to steal and slam a dunk down almost immediately. An amped up Sun Devil (13-3, 4-1 Pac-12) defense continued to make things hard on the Huskies.

Still, from Cambridge’s dunk to the end of the game six minutes later, UW outscored ASU 19-17.

With Arizona State remaining consistent, the two points weren’t enough to work back the middle-game deficit, and Washington walked away down 73-65 for its fifth Pac-12 loss of the season.

Things weren’t all bad for the Huskies in the first half, with a halftime score of 28-26 reflecting a fairly even-matched showing.

Both teams made 10 field goals in the opening half, and with ASU taking seven more shots than UW from three, ASU went into the break with four 3-pointers and UW with three.

Meah sat with three fouls by halftime. Senior forward Keion Brooks Jr., who would later foul out, only had one foul and led scoring with nine points.

Similarly to Washington's near-upset of No. 5 Arizona last week, it was second-half issues that ultimately dug things too deep. UW ended the night behind ASU in field and 3-point shooting, rebounds, and assists.

Brooks Jr. ended with a double-double in scoring and assists, with his 15 points tying Noah Williams for leading scoring and 11 rebounds accounting for a fourth of the team total.

The frustrating night for the Huskies ends their trip to the desert. Looking for a Pac-12 win to boost their record and morale, they return home to face the Bay Area schools next week.

Reach Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash.

