Stanford 3-point clinic snaps Washington winning streak

The Washington men’s basketball team couldn’t find any answers to Stanford’s 3-point barrage Sunday afternoon.

Shooting a collective 23.5% from the three themselves, the Huskies (16-14, 8-11 Pac-12) failed to string together scores to stay in contention.

The Cardinal (12-17, 6-12 Pac-12) came out of the jump with a hot hand; shooting four of eight from beyond the arc to get a 16-6 lead seven minutes into competition. Two of the 3-pointers came from Stanford’s Spencer Jones, who played a dominant game scoring a game-high 21 points, with 12 of said 21 points coming from three point land.

The Cardinal didn’t stop lighting it up from three. They entered halftime shooting 7 for 14 from three and ahead 38-26 thanks to a late 11-2 run.

Senior forward Keion Brooks Jr. led the Huskies with 10 points at the half, going 3 for 7 on shooting attempts, but only made one more field goal the rest of the game. He ended with a solid, yet unimpressive 17 points and a game-high 4 turnovers.

Going into Sunday's bout the Huskies were without senior guards Noah Williams (knee soreness) and PJ Fuller (personal reasons), leaving the freshman guards Keyon Menifield and Koren Johnson in heightened roles.

The duo stepped into them with 13:46 left in the first, when Johnson connected with Menifield on a flashy give-and-go, fast break layup off senior guard Cole Bajema’s steal.

However, the freshman duo’s night was not all sunshines and rainbows, as Menifield and Johnson shot 5 for 21 from the field, an ice-cold 0 for 7 from three, and provided Stanford with seven turnovers. Johnson fouled out, too, with 1:38 left in the game.

Washington opened the second half with physical buckets from junior center Braxton Meah. He scored his first eight points, of which six points were dunks, in the post.

Stanford bounced back, denying any sort of Washington comeback with two consecutive 3-pointers from Jones and Brandon Angel a quarter through the second half, to put Stanford up, 53-41.

Graduate student guard Jamal Bey shined for the Huskies, though. He sported a season-high 21 points on 6 for 11 shooting from the field and 3 for 6 from three. Paired with a team-high eight rebounds, Bey ended the night with an impressive outing.

A late 10-2 Huskies scoring run, sparked by a Brooks Jr. corner three, proved too little, too late as the Cardinal responded with an elbow jumper, and then a steal that led to a Jones layup, bringing the score to 78-62.

Michael O’Connell was a potent facilitator for the Cardinal, out-assisting the Huskies with 11 assists to their eight. As a whole, the Cardinal finished with 25 assists on 29 made field goals.

UW’s 3-game win streak ended at the Farm, 81-69.

The Huskies look to finish their regular season with a home win against Apple Cup Series rival WSU on Thursday, March 2 at 8 p.m.

Reach contributing writer Alex Keeney at afkeeney17@gmail.com. Twitter: @alexfkeeney

