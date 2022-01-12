Strong finish propels Huskies to second Pac-12 victory

Terrell Brown Jr. stopped on a dime, sending the Cal defender to the floor before hitting a momentum-shifting turnaround jumper to send the crowd into a frenzy. As the intensity from the Dawg Pack grew, the Washington men’s basketball team grew in confidence, overwhelming Cal late in the second half on its way to a 64-55 victory.
“It was like a half-spin and I don’t know where [the defender] was going, his feet kind of just left him,” graduate transfer Daejon Davis said. “I’m watching the ball go up in the air and I’m seeing it roll around and I’m like, ‘that’s going in,’ and it did and the building just erupted, it was crazy.”
Shortly after Brown Jr. got the Huskies (7-7, 2-2 Pac-12) back in the driving seat, PJ Fuller and Nate Roberts made their mark. Fuller’s confident triple and Roberts’ And-1 dunk extended the Washington lead to 10 late in the second half, the largest of the game.
“We’ve got some of the best fans on the planet,” said head coach Mike Hopkins. “We didn’t have the most people in the building tonight, but the crowd helped us win tonight. When we needed the defense to step up, the crowd was as loud as it gets and our guys feed off that. That’s the difference.”
As Cal cooled off after a strong shooting display, UW took advantage and closed the lead which the Golden Bears (9-8, 2-4) developed late in the first half. Brown Jr. was the catalyst, driving aggressively, often finishing through contact or getting to the line.
Despite a lackluster three first-half points, Brown Jr. took over late, ending the game with 21 points. The Washington native has scored 20 or more in eight games this season.
“Like [Davis] said, just keep going, keep shooting,” Brown Jr. said. “They kept giving me confidence and coach Hop told me, ‘just play basketball.’ Just finding different areas to attack in transition and late in the shot clock so it was just me playing free.”
Playing in their first home game in 2022, the Huskies got off to a strong start early. Washington’s offense was ignited midway through the opening 10 minutes, going on a 5-of-7 shooting run which resulted in a nine-point UW lead.
Cole Bajema, who had a strong week against the mountain schools, continued to impact the offense from the bench. The junior guard was 11-of-15 from beyond the arc in his past two games, the best stretch by any UW player from distance this season. Bajema scored a team-high seven first-half points.
Despite what looked to be a comfortable performance from the Huskies in the early stages, the Golden Bears settled into the game, cutting into the UW lead as their shots started to fall. Aided by a four-minute scoring drought from Washington, Cal took control of the momentum. The Golden Bears found success from the floor, shooting 9-of-10 to end the half. It took Cal 15 minutes to take its first lead of the game.
“We showed a lot of great flashes,” Hopkins said. I felt the first 14-15 minutes of the game, our defense was playing as good as it’s been. We were active, we were getting steals, we had the lead, [but] Cal made a run. I think they scored 10 of their last 11 possessions of the first half. That was pretty frustrating because we didn’t keep our foot on the gas when we needed to.”
Although the Huskies went into the half down seven, a strong point for them was Nate Roberts’ rebounding, particularly on the offensive glass. The redshirt junior’s tenacity on the boards continued into the second half, finishing with five offensive rebounds. Roberts posted a double-double, scoring 10 to go along with his 12 boards.
Davis also had an impressive game, making an impact on the defensive end while shooting efficiently. Davis scored eight on 50% shooting while collecting six steals. The UW guard also dished out seven assists.
“His understanding of the defense, he’s got a great anticipation skill,” Hopkins said. “He’s got a different gear where he can go zero to sixty real fast. One thing that you’ve started to see is when teams get the ball in the high post, you start seeing those Matisse plays where [we get] a steal from behind.”
The Huskies, who have improved to 2-2 in the Pac-12 will be back in action to take on Stanford on Saturday at 3 p.m.
