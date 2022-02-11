Three takeaways from Washington’s win over Arizona State

Despite its recent inconsistency, the Washington basketball team cruised to a 87-64 win over Arizona State at Alaska Airlines Arena on Thursday night. Looking dominant from graduate student guard Terrell Brown Jr.’s shot to open the game, the Huskies (13-9, 8-4 Pac-12) never looked back as they continued to bury their shots against the Sun Devils. Here are three takeaways from Washington’s win at home:
Davis Still Out Injured
With no indication of whether or not he would be fit to play during the upcoming weekend, Washington senior guard Daejon Davis was nowhere to be found Thursday following a shoulder injury suffered during last week’s game against Stanford. Five minutes into playing against his former school, a collision with Stanford’s Lukas Kisunas last week left Davis clutching his right shoulder and headed to the locker room.
Davis has been a familiar face for the Huskies this season, playing more than 30 minutes in 11 out of the last 15 games.
Junior guard PJ Fuller replaced him in the starting lineup against Arizona State. A day before his 23rd birthday, Thursday was Fuller’s first start at Washington.
Hopkins hasn’t expanded on the details of Davis’ injury or potential return timeline since noting he was still being evaluated by doctors.
Huskies Maintain Win Streak at Home
Heading into the game against Arizona State with seven wins at home this season, Washington continued the trend Thursday night.
After suffering on the road against a dominant Stanford side last week, UW bounced back with ease against Arizona State, trading last week’s double-digit loss with Thursday’s double-digit win.
Out of its seven away games this season, Washington has only won three, its last against Cal on Feb. 3. Only time will tell if the Huskies can improve their away form for the remaining three road games of the season, and if the good luck of Alaska Airlines arena could help power an upset of No. 4 Arizona during the upcoming weekend.
Brown Jr. Continues His Run of Form
Brown Jr. led Washington in points once again, racking up 19 against Arizona State. The senior guard increased his tally to 480 points for the season with 21 games played so far.
After starting only nine games at Arizona last season, the Seattle native has grasped his new opportunity with both hands, currently leading the Pac-12 in scoring with 22 points per game, double the tally of UW’s second closest scorer senior forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. at 11 points per game.
With the opportunity to defeat his old school on Saturday, Brown Jr. will as usual be one to keep an eye on. Beaten only once in the Pac-12 this season, his second-matchup against Arizona will be one of Brown Jr.’s toughest challenges of the season.
Reach Contributing Writer Colin Stern sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @colinstern5
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.