 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Trio of Huskies shine as UW completes season sweep of Cal

  • 0
Trio of Huskies shine as UW completes season sweep of Cal

Daejon Davis dribbles down the court during Washington's game versus Cal at Alaska Airlines Arena on Jan. 12. Davis finished with 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting in the rematch between the Huskies and Golden Bears on Feb. 3 as UW won 84-61.

Despite being ranked near the bottom of all major preseason conference polls, the Washington men’s basketball team continues to impress, rolling over Cal 84-63 for its third consecutive win.

While graduate senior Terrell Brown Jr.’s scoring has become an expectation for the Huskies’ offense this season, Thursday’s game saw the emergence of senior Jamal Bey and graduate senior Daejon Davis as well. The trio was unstoppable from all areas of the floor, torching the Cal defense for a combined 58 points.

After just three and half minutes, the Huskies (12-8, 7-3 Pac-12) had already jumped out to a 10-2 lead. Senior Emmitt Matthews Jr. was confident shooting the ball early, scoring seven points on a perfect 3-of-3 from the field. However, Cal made its way back into the contest after UW went on a scoring drought.

Brown Jr. showed uncharacteristic struggles early, going scoreless for the first eight minutes.

In that period, the graduate transfer missed five straight shots. However, it didn’t take long for Brown Jr. to flip the switch and re-extend UW’s lead, making his next five field goals. The Pac-12’s leading scorer began getting to his spots as the half wore on, cashing a series of contested midrange jumpers, an area he has excelled in this season. 

While the Golden Bears (9-14, 2-10 Pac-12) cut into the Washington lead, getting to within two, they weren’t able to keep pace with the Huskies offense, which found scoring from a variety of sources. Along with Matthews Jr. and Brown Jr., Bey found his rhythm, making a couple of 3-pointers and a layup during a 9-0 Huskies run late in the first half. 

Bey continued to make an impact in the second half, shooting 50% from the floor on his way to a season high 20 points.

After taking control of the game early in the game, the Huskies didn’t look back, leading for all but 48 seconds of the game.

A key component of the Washington success was efficient three-point shooting, particularly from Davis. The graduate transfer went on a three-point barrage in the second half, knocking down 4-of-4 triples to put the game out of reach for the Golden Bears. Davis finished the game 5-of-7 from outside.

The Huskies had their best perimeter shooting performance as a team this season, going 12-of-23 on three-point shots. This was the first time UW has shot over 50% from distance in more than a year. Washington’s previous season high was 10 triples, which it posted on two occasions.

The Huskies have now won six of their past seven games in conference play.

Washington will look to sweep both Bay Area schools as it closes out its road trip on Sunday, Feb. 6, against Stanford at 1 p.m.

Reach senior staff reporter Luka Kučan at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @luka_kucan

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donatinghere.

Tags

More Like This

This week in sports
Sports

This week in sports

  • Sage Zipeto, Hannah Sheil, Ferdian Herryanddhy, Mark Summer, Scott Carlson, Evan Morud, Maddy Grassy, Emma Ottosen

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Top News Articles

Top Arts Articles

Top Opinion Articles

Top Sports Articles