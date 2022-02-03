Trio of Huskies shine as UW completes season sweep of Cal

Despite being ranked near the bottom of all major preseason conference polls, the Washington men’s basketball team continues to impress, rolling over Cal 84-63 for its third consecutive win.
While graduate senior Terrell Brown Jr.’s scoring has become an expectation for the Huskies’ offense this season, Thursday’s game saw the emergence of senior Jamal Bey and graduate senior Daejon Davis as well. The trio was unstoppable from all areas of the floor, torching the Cal defense for a combined 58 points.
After just three and half minutes, the Huskies (12-8, 7-3 Pac-12) had already jumped out to a 10-2 lead. Senior Emmitt Matthews Jr. was confident shooting the ball early, scoring seven points on a perfect 3-of-3 from the field. However, Cal made its way back into the contest after UW went on a scoring drought.
Brown Jr. showed uncharacteristic struggles early, going scoreless for the first eight minutes.
In that period, the graduate transfer missed five straight shots. However, it didn’t take long for Brown Jr. to flip the switch and re-extend UW’s lead, making his next five field goals. The Pac-12’s leading scorer began getting to his spots as the half wore on, cashing a series of contested midrange jumpers, an area he has excelled in this season.
While the Golden Bears (9-14, 2-10 Pac-12) cut into the Washington lead, getting to within two, they weren’t able to keep pace with the Huskies offense, which found scoring from a variety of sources. Along with Matthews Jr. and Brown Jr., Bey found his rhythm, making a couple of 3-pointers and a layup during a 9-0 Huskies run late in the first half.
Bey continued to make an impact in the second half, shooting 50% from the floor on his way to a season high 20 points.
After taking control of the game early in the game, the Huskies didn’t look back, leading for all but 48 seconds of the game.
A key component of the Washington success was efficient three-point shooting, particularly from Davis. The graduate transfer went on a three-point barrage in the second half, knocking down 4-of-4 triples to put the game out of reach for the Golden Bears. Davis finished the game 5-of-7 from outside.
The Huskies had their best perimeter shooting performance as a team this season, going 12-of-23 on three-point shots. This was the first time UW has shot over 50% from distance in more than a year. Washington’s previous season high was 10 triples, which it posted on two occasions.
The Huskies have now won six of their past seven games in conference play.
Washington will look to sweep both Bay Area schools as it closes out its road trip on Sunday, Feb. 6, against Stanford at 1 p.m.
