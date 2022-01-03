Twenty-eight from Brown Jr. not enough as Huskies fall to Wildcats in Pac-12 opener

Despite its second-highest point total this season, combined with a valiant effort to keep No. 8 Arizona at bay, the Washington men’s basketball team came up short, 95-79, to open Pac-12 Conference play.
Arizona has garnered national attention as a high-pace offense, capable of blowing teams out early.
The Wildcats (12-1, 2-0 Pac-12) showed their offensive firepower in the first half, shooting 61% from the floor and 47% from three.
In addition to its sharpshooting, Arizona was able to successfully move the ball, leading to many open looks. The Wildcats had 16 assists compared to the Huskies’ six in the first half.
Despite giving up 49 first half points to one of the most dangerous teams in the country, Washington remained competitive, largely due to the efforts of senior Terrell Brown Jr. The graduate transfer, who spent his previous season at Arizona, scored 19 points in the opening half on 8-of-11 shooting.
Brown Jr. seemed to be playing 1-on-5 at times, methodically maneuvering his way to the bucket and making difficult contested shots over the outstretched arms of Arizona’s bigs.
Often the source of the offensive production, Brown Jr. led the Huskies (5-6, 0-2 Pac-12) in scoring for the eighth time this season with 28. The Seattle native also led Washington in rebounds, assists, and steals with eight, six, and five respectively.
In addition to Brown Jr.’s reliable scoring, the Huskies stayed in the game through their high-energy defense and active hands. Washington was able to disrupt the Arizona offense from breaking the game open by getting steals, particularly in transition. The Huskies would finish the first half with seven steals, forcing 10 Wildcat turnovers.
This theme continued into the second half, as Washington collected 18 steals, a season-high. Active hands in transition from Brown Jr. and senior Daejon Davis, who each had five, highlighted an area of optimism for the Huskies going forward.
Additionally, Washington should feel confident in their performance, as Arizona’s 16-point victory was its closest margin at home this season.
Despite forcing 21 Arizona turnovers, UW could not overcome Arizona’s timely and efficient three-point shooting.
Led by Kerr Kriisa, who shot 6-of-9, the Wildcats shot 48% from beyond the arc, accounting for 38% of their points. Every time the Huskies looked to cut the lead, Kriisa and Bennedict Mathurin, who put on an impressive display as well, seemed to find the bottom of the net from deep. Mathurin, who is projected to be a lottery pick, finished the game with 27 points.
The Huskies made a late surge midway through the second half, cutting the lead to just five points.
Offensive rebounds were the key to getting second-chance opportunities, an area in which Washington was not expected to outduel Arizona. However, the Huskies were not able to capitalize, shooting just 35.9% from the floor in the second half despite attempting seven more field goals than the Wildcats in the second half.
In the end, it was Arizona’s shot-making that allowed the Wildcats to pull away late in the second half, displaying why they are ranked as one of the nation's best teams.
Washington continues Pac-12 play on the road against Utah on Thursday, Jan. 6 at 6:30 p.m.
Reach senior staff reporter Luka Kučan at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @luka_kucan
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.