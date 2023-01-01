Upset falls out of Washington’s hands in fourth quarter

Though it stayed within reach of a massive upset for much of Sunday’s game against No. 11 Utah, the Washington women’s basketball team was ultimately sunk by a late scoring drought for its second Pac-12 loss of the season.

For much of the day, the Huskies (9-4, 1-2 Pac-12) didn’t look like a team heavily favored to lose. Senior guard Trinity Oliver kicked off scoring with two layups, and even as the Utes (14-0, 3-0 Pac-12) began hitting shots, the teams stayed neck and neck.

It was the same story in the second. Glimmers of three-point shooting and foul trouble began to show, but with UW’s defense able to limit one of the highest scoring teams in the country, Washington entered halftime down by just two.

After the break, a second-chance layup from sophomore forward Dalayah Daniels, UW’s first made three from senior forward Haley Van Dyke, and a layup from junior forward Lauren Schwartz helped put UW ahead by seven. The Huskies kept a lead around five until the end of the quarter, when the Utes managed to pull themselves within one.

The glimmers of trouble for Washington turned into glares during the fourth, where personal fouls rose higher into the teens and three point shooting stayed below 15% accuracy.

The Huskies lost their defensive control, and without shots falling, the Utes worked up an 8-0 run with just under five minutes left to play. While Utah shot 4-of-8 from three in the fourth quarter, UW shot 1-of-7.

As Utah free throws continued to stack up, UW simply wasn’t able to work back from the deficit. When Washington ended the day with a 61-53 loss, freshmen guard Hannah Stines and senior guard Trinity Oliver had nearly maxed out in personal fouls with four each. The team total stood at a concerning 18.

In the loss, Washington held Utah to by far its lowest overall field percentage of the year at 35.7%. Utah’s next-lowest percentage came in its first game of the season against Idaho, where it shot 42.1% [CQ].

The Huskies pick conference play back up on the road for another matchup against Washington State on Sunday, Jan. 8 at noon. The last time the teams played, Washington won 82-66.

Reach Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash.

