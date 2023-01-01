UW completely outmatched against No. 11 UCLA

A 74-49 final score summed up a difficult night for the Washington men’s basketball team.

Apart from a few bright moments of dunks, rebounds, and smart defense sprinkled throughout Sunday’s game, the Huskies (9-6, 1-3 Pac-12) were outmatched in almost every facet from beginning to end.

Washington’s closest point to catching up to Pac-12 leading No. 11 UCLA came later in the first half, when cohesive defense, a few free throws, and a three from freshman guard Koran Johnson brought UW within five points.

With senior guard Cole Bajema — who ended the night with seven rebounds and three steals — darting around on defense, the Huskies were able to hold off the Bruins (13-2, 4-0 Pac-12) from completely running away.

But missed three-point shots continued to sink Washington, and without dependable production from anyone but junior center Braxton Meah, UW went into halftime down ten.

The Huskies didn’t get the turnaround they needed in the second half.

UCLA continued to pass and shoot right under Washington’s nose, and with just Meah scoring, UW quickly fell further and further behind. Meah was the only Husky to end the night in double-digits, with a respectable 20 points.

Four UCLA players managed the same in points. UCLA redshirt senior guard Tyger Campbell ended the night with a double-double in 15 points and 11 assists. Sharing the offensive production and not letting up on defense, the Bruins continued to make the Huskies attempt tough shots.

While being short-handed due to an apparent injury of freshmen guard Keyon Menifield, UW couldn’t get a handle on its shooting and UCLA’s lead pushed into the twenties.

The night ended with Noah Williams, who played in his second game since being injured during the first week of the season, fouling out and heading straight for the locker room.

Washington ended the night shooting 34.5% from the field and an excruciating 8.1% from three.

With a week on the road ahead, the Huskies pick back up in the desert with another top-15 opponent in No. 5 Arizona on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 8 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash.

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.