UW falls in Apple Cup game to end regular season

Four minutes and 11 seconds into Thursday night’s rivalry game, head coach Mike Hopkins was forced to call a timeout.

Hoping to work back from a worrisome early deficit, the Washington men’s basketball team took its first break of the night while behind 15-3. It wouldn’t be the last Washington State run or Washington attempt to catch up.

“Not how we wanted to start,” Hopkins said.

The start, and the 93-84 end against its cross-state rival on senior night, was not how Washington wanted to end the regular season.

Untimely rebounding issues, minimal defense success, and WSU junior TJ Bamba’s 36-point showing furthered the initial deficit to 19-3, and ultimately sunk UW past the point of no return.

On paper, UW stayed neck-and-neck with WSU from the field and ahead from three as the game wore on. But a lack of defense and awkward errors held the Huskies (16-15, 8-12 Pac-12) back from getting enough of a footing.

UW stomped ahead after the initial shock of trailing 16 points most immediately with a dunk from Braxton Meah, a rebound from Koran Johnson, and its first made three from Jamal Bey.

A scoring turn around, highlighted by two 3-pointers from freshman guard Johnson and double digit scoring from senior forward Keion Brooks Jr., got Washington within five points by halftime.

Washington’s first scoring after the break, a 3-pointer from senior guard Cole Bajema, brought it the closest it would be, at 44-40, for the rest of the night.

The Cougars (16-15, 11-9 Pac-12), especially Bamba, continued to consistently one-up the Huskies. Every UW 3-pointer was matched and WSU outrebounded by seven in the second half.

“He was doing step-back threes,” Hopkins said. “He was scoring in the post. He was spinning on the baseline. He’s a physical player and we just couldn’t stop him.”

Washington floated around a 10-point deficit for most of the second, and with no big runs to work into Washington State’s lead, the score stayed that way until the end.

With senior guards Noah Williams and PJ Fuller out of the game, Hopkins stuck with a six-man rotation — which heavily featured freshmen guards Keyon Menifield and Koran Johnson — until sending in the bench during final minutes.

The freshman duo combined for 24 points by the end of the night, and Brooks Jr. led scoring with 22.

Bamba scored his 35th and 36th points in free throws with 27 seconds left. Meah worked in a late dunk, but the night was completely done.

With a large portion of the remaining stadium chanting “Go Cougs”, the Huskies left the Hec Ed court .400 in regular conference play.

The Huskies will try to extend the season at the Pac-12 Tournament first round in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8.

Reach Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash.

