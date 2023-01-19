UW holds off late UC comeback for third-straight Pac-12 win

A missed Colorado pass.

That was the difference for the Washington men’s basketball team during its Thursday game on the road which, for all but the last five minutes, UW had pretty much locked away.

With 42 seconds left, a layup from UC’s KJ Simpson brought Colorado within one point — for the first time since Thursday’s opening minutes — to threaten UW’s long standing lead.

Right after, on what seemed like UW’s last possession, the ball was stolen from senior guard Cole Bajema. The UC offense pounded to the other side of the court, and just feet away from making a basket, a bad pass to the corner went straight out of bounds.

The extra chance kept UW ahead, and two made free throws from Bajema secured the 75-72 win for the Huskies (12-8, 4-5 Pac-12).

Until the Buffalos (11-9, 3-6 Pac-12) offense broke through late in the night, 54% overall field shooting and 45% 3-point shooting allowed the Huskies to maintain a safe lead, which at its highest point reached 13 points.

The end-of-game scare didn’t look likely in the first half, where the Huskies shut down the Buff’s shooting despite committing three more turnovers. Colorado’s defense, which held Oregon and Oregon State to 41 and 42 points respectively in early January, didn’t have much of a handle on UW’s offense until late.

With two minutes left in the first half, four points brought Colorado within seven. A made near-full court shot from Colorado’s Tristan da Silva didn’t get off before the buzzer, and Washington entered halftime with a seven-point lead.

The story was the same for most of the second half. The Huskies continued to outshoot and stay ahead while 10-of-11 UW free throws fell in, 4-of-7 3-pointers were made, and no key defensive players ran into foul trouble.

All was going smooth for UW until three steals in the remaining two minutes powered a quick comeback for UC.

The third was the steal from Bajema and subsequent missed pass, which luckily for UW, didn’t amount to any points.

The win starts the Huskies on a three game Pac-12 win streak. Looking for it’s fourth on the road Saturday, UW faces Utah Jan. 21 at 5 p.m.

