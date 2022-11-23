UW kicks off Wooden Legacy tournament with win

Starting its holiday weekend in Anaheim on a positive note, the Washington men’s basketball team took down Fresno State in its opening game of the Wooden Legacy tournament.

With senior forward Keion Brooks Jr. back in after missing two games due to injury, the Huskies (4-1), in a somewhat chaotic fashion, came out on top 62-57 Wednesday night.

Trading dunk attempts and fouls through the opening twenty minutes, the chippy game stayed back-and-forth until halftime. Both offenses struggled to put points on the board, particularly during a three minute dry spell.

Fresno State, possibly more aggressive due to playing former teammate and UW transfer junior center Braxton Meah, continued to draw fouls until halftime. Fresno State ended the half with nine fouls. UW, on the other hand, finished with eight.

A Jamal Bey three pointer, and FSU hitting one immediately after to tie the game, summed up the play of the first half. The teams traded the lead 12 times during the first half, and the Bulldogs headed into the break with a slight 28-27 lead.

But the second half was a different story, as the Huskies were able to put some space between them and the Bulldogs (1-4).

With about a 10% increase in shooting percentage, UW was able to maintain some space from FSU and work up a double digit lead by the last 10 minutes of game time.

A sudden 8-0 Fresno State run was a short-lived shock, and after cutting UW’s lead down to six points, Washington’s scoring picked back up enough to fend off the late run.

Washington had control of the game through the final minutes, and came out on top 62-57 by the final buzzer.

Brooks Jr. doubled the three closest Huskies in scoring, ending the night with 16 points and three blocks.

Next up, Washington will play the St. Mary/Vanderbilt winner on Thursday, with game time and official opponent still to be announced.

Reach Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash.

