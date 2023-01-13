UW lands victory over Stanford to break losing streak

Following a gut-wrenching five-game losing streak, things were looking pretty bleak for the Washington men’s basketball team as it returned home.

The downward trend, fortunately for the Huskies (10-8, 2-5 Pac-12), halted on Thursday night as UW took down visiting Stanford in dominant fashion, winning 86-69. The victory marked the Huskies’ second conference win of the season.

Despite coming out on top with the victory, Thursday night’s start was rocky to say the least. Stanford drew first blood with a 7-0 run in the first three minutes. A three-point jumper from senior forward Keion Brooks Jr., who ended the night with 19 total points, put Washington's first bucket on the board.

With the game tied up mid-way through the first half, the Huskies took their first lead over the Cardinal (5-11, 0-6 Pac-12) with a three-pointer from graduate guard Jamal Bey.

Seizing the momentum and running up and down the floor, UW pounced with its newfound confidence, attacking the middle of the Cardinal zone and using its big men, notably junior center Braxton Meah, efficiently. The team soon grabbed a nine-point lead, which quickly expanded to 18 as halftime concluded.

The Cardinal were the first to strike again in the second half, but UW continued to flesh out a 20-point advantage after the break. Stanford began to gain a little more traction with about 14 minutes to go in the game, taking advantage of a 6-0 run. The Huskies, however, turned around with their own 9-0 run.

Standouts of the game included freshman point guard Keyon Menifield, who once again proved himself to be an unsung leader. He helped to keep the team locked in and put up a solid 11 points, four rebounds, and five assists. Meah led both sides on the scoring end with a total of 21 total points, including eight dunks.

The team as a whole finished shooting 55.9% from the field and 84.6 from the line. UW and Stanford matched each other in rebounds and turnovers, with 35 and 39 rebounds respectively. Both teams garnered 12 turnovers each.

Washington remains at home to take on Cal for the first time this year at 3 p.m. at Alaska Airlines Arena on Sunday, Jan.14.

Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.