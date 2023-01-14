UW narrowly overcomes Cal in overtime thriller

After spending the majority of regulation digging out of a deficit, the Washington men’s basketball team turned on late Saturday afternoon.

The Huskies (11-8, 3-5 Pac-12) were able to turn around what looked like another disheartening conference loss into an energetic shootout late in the second half. So energetic, that an 11-point Cal lead was flipped to a tie with 12 seconds left in regulation, thanks to a layup from Saturday’s leading scorer Keion Brooks Jr.

The shot sent UW into overtime for the second time this season.

With the hope of setting its Pac-12 season on a better track, Washington drew first blood in extra minutes, with a Noah Williams shot in the paint moving UW up 65-63.

With fouls and timeouts stretching time and stopping play, the score stayed within two points for four minutes. A free throw from junior center Braxton Meah extended the Huskies to the largest advantage of the extra time. Able to hold off any big moves from the Golden Bears (3-15, 2-5 Pac-12), the Huskies kept calm as it was sent to the line.

Once Cal began fouling on purpose, UW drove to a comfortable finish. The game ended with Brooks Jr. at the line, with his two made free throws sending UW to an 81-78 win.

It took Washington most of the game to come alive, with its first twenty minutes spent being outrebounded and outshot from the field. Cal entered halftime with a 33-26 lead and shooting 43.8% from the field.

Despite shooting fairly evenly in the second half, once UW fell behind, it took a while to work back. Turnovers continued to strike UW at bad times, and with Cal’s offense only slightly diminishing, there didn’t seem to be enough time for a comeback.

A 3-pointer from freshman guard Koran Johnson, which moved UW within three points with 4:43 left, proved otherwise. Williams and Brooks Jr. took over, and Washington was sent to overtime.

The win gives Washington its first back-to-back Pac-12 wins of the season. Leaving for the road next week, UW preps to take on the mountain schools starting Thursday, Jan. 19.

Reach Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash.

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.