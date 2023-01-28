UW toppled by No. 6 Arizona after second-half shift

For 25 minutes, the Washington men’s basketball team was right with one of the best teams in the country.

Needing to cover just a four-point deficit in the beginning of the second half, junior center Braxton Meah managed one of his regular dunks off an assist from freshman guard Keyon Menifield. Immediately following, Arizona missed a 3-pointer, and Meah snagged the rebound and tossed it to Menifield. He then sprinted alone to UW’s side for a layup to tie the score at 40-40.

Senior guard Cole Bajema knocked down two free throws, then, nearly out of nowhere, five Arizona 3-pointers in under five minutes completely derailed Saturday’s game.

“We let it snowball,” senior forward Keion Brooks Jr. said. “It just continued to get out of hand. And we gave up somewhat, and we didn’t continue to fight.”

A 19-1 run by the Wildcats (19-3, 8-3 Pac-12) ensued, and the Huskies’ night fell apart.

“Once they started getting on that run,” head coach Mike Hopkins said. “I felt like, not that our percentages were bad offensively, I just felt like we started to try and do it ourselves. And that’s when we got into trouble.”

A layup from senior guard Noah Williams shut down the worst of the run at 61-48. But Arizona would still score 34 points over the last 11 minutes of playing time.

Brooks Jr., who was celebrated before Saturday’s game for hitting 1,000 collegiate career points, hit three 3-pointers to help come within ten points. But as the Huskies’ defense remained stalled, fouls sent Arizona to the free throw line, and Meah fouled out of the game, the last five minutes of the game spiraled out of control.

Washington was out-assisted 16 to 4 in the second half and the only made 3-pointers, of 13 attempts, were Brooks Jr.'s. With about half of Alaska Airlines already cleared out and Arizona fans chanting, Washington ended the day on the wrong side of a 95-72 final score.

The final score didn’t look likely for more than half of gametime, with aggressive UW defense keeping a top-10 team under control. Washington settled into a 41.7% field shooting percentage in the first half and saw shots from behind the arc from four different players.

A sold-out arena eating up a big lead, which at one point grew to nine points, the Huskies went into halftime down, but with a fair shot at an upset.

It’d be five minutes into the second half that the night fell apart.

“How do you change momentum?” Hopkins said. “And we weren’t able to do that. Tried, but couldn’t execute it.”

Washington will follow the loss with a trip to the LA schools for what will be another Top-10 matchup against No. 8 UCLA. Tip off is set for Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash.

