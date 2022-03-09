Washington advances to second round with win over Utah

After passing off a steal to Daejon Davis for a quick layup, Jamal Bey just pointed, shook his head, and smiled at the graduate student guard.
The play powered by Davis, who was playing his first game without tape on his recovering shoulder injury, put the Washington men’s basketball team up 13 points with just over 10 minutes remaining in the game.
Utah called a timeout, and from there on, Washington had its Pac-12 Tournament opener secured.
The Huskies (17-14, 11-9 Pac-12) avoided a repeat of last season’s first round tournament demise, ending Wednesday’s postseason opener with a 82-70 victory.
After heading into halftime with a narrow lead, Washington – unsurprisingly led by the Pac-12’s leading scorer Terrell Brown Jr. – locked down on both sides of the ball and started to push its lead into double digits.
From a bit into the second half on, Washington found itself on the right side of the shooting luck, hitting 50% of its shots from three and 53.6% from the field. While limiting their own turnovers and causing them on the Utes’ (11-20, 4-16 Pac-12) side, the Huskies’ offense had room to breathe and capitalized off quick, momentum-filled drives.
Washington got four players into double-digit scoring, with graduate student guard Brown Jr. at the helm with 22 points.
Responding to Utah’s early attempts from three, junior guard Cole Bajema and senior guard Bey led the charge from behind the arc, both making three from deep throughout Wednesday night. Bajema ended with 16 points and an assist and Bey 19 points and two assists, including the one feeding Davis’ layup.
Davis, who opened scoring in both halves, finished with eight points, two steals, and three assists. He also accounted for three of UW’s five total turnovers. Senior forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. found over half of his 10 points from deep.
Washington’s large lead gave it a comfortable final 10 minutes, only needing to maintain a large advantage while Utah tried to work back. Scoring 11 points in the final five minutes, the Huskies stuck out their lead until the end and managed to beat Utah for a third time this season.
Knocking off the No. 11 seed, Washington now faces No. 3 seed USC in less than 24 hours.
USC will head into Thursday’s game new to the tournament off a first round bye.
Already farther than they were in the 2021 season, the Huskies hope to bring Wednesday’s success into as many more rounds of the Pac-12 Tournament as possible.
The Huskies are set to tip off at 8:30 p.m. in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 9.
Reach Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash.
