Washington continues to struggle with conference elite, falls to UCLA

The Washington men’s basketball team entered Monday night’s contest still searching for a signature win on the 2022 season.
After the first 20 minutes of play, UW hoped to be on track for said season-defining victory, leading No.17 UCLA 29-25 after the first half.
But coming out of the break, the tide quickly turned towards the Bruins, who outscored the Huskies (14-14, 9-9 Pac-12) 52-37 in the second half as Washington ultimately fell 77-66 to UCLA at Alaska Airlines Arena.
UCLA won the chess-match against Washington coming out of halftime, adjusting to the UW defense that swarmed UCLA in the first half to the chagrin of Washington head coach Mike Hopkins.
“Whatever adjustment we made, they countered with good interior play,” Hopkins said. “They were really physical. We couldn’t stop it.”
The struggles against a ranked team were all too familiar, as the Huskies have been defeated by an average of 17.4 points in their five matchups with the Pac- 12’s top three teams.
“In some of these games [against top teams], we’ve had our moments,” Hopkins said. “We get to a point where we can’t stop them.”
The UCLA offense certainly was not stopped in the second half, beginning with a 9-0 run and awaking for 52 second half points.
Washington would not see another lead after the drought to open the second half, as UCLA shot 75% through the first 13 minutes of the second half, building a comfortable lead that would persist for the duration of the contest.
The explosion came after the Bruins (22-6, 14-5 Pac-12) appeared to hibernate in the first half, hitting just 34.5% of their field goal attempts.
UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez led the surge for the Bruins, pouring in 30 points after producing just four points in their Feb. 16 matchup with the Huskies.
Washington managed to linger around for most of the second half, clinging to hopes of a thrilling come from behind victory in front of an energized crowd.
After being largely subdued in the first half, guard Terrell Brown Jr. gained traction to finish with 20 points on the night, managing to keep Washington within arms length for the majority of the contest.
Senior guard Jamal Bey chimed in 14 points on the night, with 10 coming in the first half.
But UCLA wouldn’t let up, and the hot start to the half proved pivotal, as the Bruins prevented Washington from reaching striking distance.
“It was an uphill battle,” Brown Jr. said. “They wanted it more than us.”
As the energy slowly left the building, UCLA’s lead continued to mount, and the desperation grew for Washington, sinking itself further as the shot quality deteriorated.
“There’s no five point shot. You can’t get it all back at once,” Hopkins said. “To beat a top 25 team you have to shoot better.”
The Huskies, who currently sit at sixth place in the Pac-12, will enter their final two regular season games with major seeding implications for the conference tournament.
But to Hopkins, taking it one game at a time is the focus.
“All eyes on Oregon,” Hopkins said. “We’ve got to get our plan right.”
Hopkins and Washington will certainly have to go to the drawing board in order to beat Oregon, after losing 84-56 in Eugene in February.
The Huskies will face the Ducks in their penultimate regular season game Thursday at 6 p.m.
Reach reporter Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles
