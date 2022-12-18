Washington crushes Idaho State in easy win

Since the beginning of November, the Washington men’s basketball team has been waiting for a game like Saturday night’s.

An at-home 90-55 crushing of Idaho State was as easy as it's been for UW through its opening 12 games, in which the team has gone 9-3. Albeit in a less competitive match up than usual, from the start of Saturday’s game to the end, the Huskies (9-3, 1-1 Pac-12) had everything right.

A 54.8% shooting percentage from the field, a season-high 24 assists, and 48 points off the bench highlighted an all around smooth night. Five players, including three starters, ended the night in double-digit scoring.

With a massive lead putting UW in a comfortable place early, head coach Mike Hopkins wound up sending in usual bench players to shine.

By the end of the game, starters, like junior center Braxton Meah and senior forward Keion Brooks Jr., sat back to watch junior guard Kyle Luttinen drain two 3-pointers to put the Huskies up by just over 30 points.

A true freshmen other than guard Keyon Menifiend, who has played in nearly every game so far this season and led Saturday in points and assists, got playing time along with Luttinen.

Going in for his fifth collegiate minute later in the second half, freshman forward Tyler Linhardt found six points with one of two made free throws, a three, and a field goal. He also ended with four rebounds and a steal.

The easy night ended with a happy bench and a happy Hopkins as the Huskies walked away up 35 points.

Washington will move from its easiest matchup of the year to arguably its hardest, as No. 19 Auburn travels to Seattle. After the next game against Auburn, only Pac-12 matchups will be left on the schedule for UW.

Reach Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash.

