Washington ends 2023 season in first round of Pac-12 tournament

The Washington men’s basketball team ended an uneasy 2023 season with a loss to Colorado on Wednesday afternoon.

The first-round game went like much of the season has, with the Huskies (16-16, 8-13 Pac-12) forced to claw back from an early deficit.

Ten minutes in against the No. 9 seeded Buffaloes (17-15, 8-12 Pac-12), the No. 8 seeded Huskies were down 16-10 and shooting well under 30%. Washington was set up well to take shots, but none were falling. Only one 3-pointer, from senior forward Keion Brooks Jr., went in during the first half.

CU continued to stay ahead, and with no big shots to help UW work its way back, the difference had grown to 26-12 with 2:25 minutes left before the break.

Four free throws from freshman guard Koran Johnson and two dunks from junior center Braxton Meah gave Washington a late boost just before halftime and brought the score closer at 28-20.

Needing to improve on the first 20 minutes’ 26.9% shooting, a three from freshman guard Keyon Menifield kicked off second-half scoring. Senior guard Cole Bajema followed with another to put Washington within two points.

Rebounding and turnovers began to even out between the teams, and as the Huskies’ shooting percentage skyrocketed, the score stayed within five for the better part of the second half.

Washington's first lead of the afternoon was driven by a run from Johnson, whose layup with 9:48 left brought the score to 47-46. The advantage was short-lived, though UW managed to stay close for the rest of the night.

Colorado led slightly until the last two minutes, when three free throws and a layup from Bajema tied the game.

At 66-66 with 1:18 remaining, it was either team's game. CU hit a three to move ahead, and a last minute drive secured its win.

Brooks Jr. and Bajema led UW scoring with 16 points each, and the team ended the day shooting 42.9% from the field and 26.1% from three.

The 74-68 loss ended Washington’s season, and sends Colorado off to play No. 1 seed UCLA in less than 24 hours.

Reach Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash.

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.